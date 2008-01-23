10 Common Wedding Party Questions, Answered

1. How many bridesmaids should I have?

The traditional formula is one bridesmaid for every 35 to 50 guests, but this is not set in stone. So if you have a lot of sisters, a bunch of close cousins, or a tight group of friends, feel free to include them all. Once you’ve pulled your crew together, take them to lunch so you can explain what you’ll want them to do―host a shower, for instance―and why it’s important to you.





2. How do I choose dresses for my bridesmaids?

Employ the guidelines you used in picking your dress―formality, time of year, and so on. Say you’re wearing a ball gown; your bridesmaids should be in something equally formal. Or if you’ve chosen an eyelet dress for a garden setting, your crew should wear something relaxed.





You can cater to different body types by:

