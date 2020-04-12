Wedding Ceremony

Wedding Vows Quiz

Looking for some inspiration for your wedding? Try to match the vows from movies and TV shows with the characters who spoke them.
What to Ask Your Wedding Musicians or Deejay

Asking the right questions now will ensure you’ll have the best dance party.
If You're Writing Your Own Wedding Vows, These Romantic Quotes and Poems Will Help Put Feelings Into Words

Poets have been writing about love for centuries—now it’s your turn. Find inspiration for your wedding vows in these sentimental quotes.
The Sneaky Way Your Spouse Affects Your Job Success

A new study reveals your partner’s personality might influence your work life (and how likely you are to get promoted). 
10 Common Wedding Party Questions, Answered

Consider these points when choosing your bridal attendants.
What to Ask Your Wedding Videographer

Here’s one movie you’re bound to watch over and over again―get it right and you’ll love every single viewing.

Tips on Creating Your Wedding Vows

As meaningful as the words are, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to vows.
How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Location

Everything you need to know about finding the perfect place to say “I do”.
13 Questions to Ask Your Photographer

What to Ask Your Wedding Photographer

You'll Never Believe These Crazy Wedding Disasters

8 Wedding Programs Your Guests Will Want to Keep

What to Ask Your Wedding Officiant

Real Wedding: A Love Song in California

This blend of traditional and unconventional elements create the perfect casual wedding atmosphere.

