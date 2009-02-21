Wedding Cakes by Season
Winter
Icing? Frosting? Cake decor is made for winter. This stark, all-white cake (with white chocolate pinecones and sugar-covered floral wire) has candied oranges nestled in a buttercream filling―a crystallized, crunchy surprise.
All cakes by Kate Sullivan, cakepower.com
Spring
Perfect peonies made of sugar paste (no, they’re not real) make this one of the best blooming cakes you’ll see. Inside: blackberry buttermilk cake with citrus buttercream. And celadon-tinted fondant adds a subtle hint of color.
Summer
Hand-painted citrus slices hint at what’s underneath: lemon mousseline buttercream. Summer is high time for berries, too. Use them as decoration, in the layers, or, if you plan on chocolate cake, on the side as a fresh topping.
Fall
Leaves in varying autumn colors are painted with food coloring and piped in royal icing. The cake is triple chocolate with mocha buttercream―rich and comforting. Other fall ideas? Incorporate pumpkin or hazelnuts into the filling.