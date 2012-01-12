Creative Dessert Table Ideas
Pink and Orange Jubilee
Even the most upbeat bash needs a sugar coating. Create your base by covering a table with a solid-colored linen in a soft shade of blush. Stack cupcakes on cake stands, and fill apothecary and cookie jars with assorted colored candy. Add interest to the background by hanging oversized tissue fans in coordinating hues. For unexpected flair, work in subtle pops of turquoise into the set-up like on cupcake flags, treat seals, and satin ribbon wrapped around the dessert display.
The Treats
When it comes to dessert, cupcakes can't be topped. Stick to your palette when it comes time to frosting the mini cakes and finish them off with multicolored sprinkles. For an easy and budget-friendly trick, create your own flags from toothpicks and washi tape.
The Perfect Packaging
For a fuss-free idea, wrap flavored sodas with decorative paper (wrapping paper or scrapbook paper works) that coordinates with your theme. As much as guests love digging into the display (it is why it’s there, right?), it's quite a treat to have bags packed and ready for the road.
The Sweet Takeaways
Chocolate lovers, rejoice. Instantly transform ordinary bars by replacing the typical wrappers with pretty patterned paper that coordinates with your palette and theme.
Wintry Mix
When candy arrives to a celebration in shades of pearly whites and metallic silvers, it becomes an elegant feast for the tastebuds. Soften up the background by dangling crystal ornaments, clear glass balls, and silver–coated branches. The white linen gets an extra hint of sparkle from the glitter–covered branch that gently hugs the edge of the table.
The Treats
Both the sweet and the savory make a showing at this celebration. Fill jars with silver wrapped chocolates and assorted candies. Glass compotes and cake stands are perfect for holding delicate treats like yogurt covered pretzels and white powdered donuts.
The Signature Cocktail
Mimosas and martinis aren’t the only party–worthy cocktails. Stick to your palette and fill glasses with rich and creamy eggnog. Spiked—or not—this is sure to be a chilly winter hit.