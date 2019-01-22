8 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes for a Delicious Bridal Shower Brunch
Planning a bridal shower is a task that’s traditionally left to the bridesmaids and the maid or matron of honor, depending on if you choose to have a bridal party on your big day. And it’s a duty that isn’t one to be taken lightly since bridal showers require a fair share of formal invitations, menu planning, and more. Coordinating a bridal shower brunch for yourself or someone else? We’ve got all of the bridal shower brunch menu ideas you need with these eight delicious recipes that are sure to be a hit, no matter the size of your mid-day soiree.
The following list of delectable brunch ideas is full of make-ahead recipes, so you can shower the bride-to-be over brunch without the early-morning hassle of meal prep. Start the afternoon with an easy, make-ahead Caesar salad that doubles as a dip for cut-up veggies, or follow our recipe for quick sticky buns that are made with an irresistible combination of thinly-sliced bananas, chopped pecans, and melted brown sugar. Impress brunch guests with a sweet whole wheat strawberry clafoutis, or serve our lemon buttermilk cake with store-bought pistachio ice cream. Our bridal shower brunch menu even comes equipped with a classic Bloody Mary recipe that’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser. We didn’t skimp on the mocktails, either—serve our rosemary grapefruit spritzer for the most delicious bridal shower brunch yet.
Salad
Caesar Salad
Elevate your bridal shower brunch with a classic Caesar salad that's anything but basic. It’s so cheesy and delicious you won’t care that the recipe is a little untraditional, and it doubles as a dip for cut-up veggies or chips.
Get the recipe: Better-for-You Caesar Salad With Lemon-Parmesan Croutons
Honey Whole Wheat Strawberry Clafoutis
Have you ever roasted or broiled strawberries? It brings out their natural sweetness and softens them to an almost spoonable consistency. We used the technique to add flavor to our whole wheat clafoutis, which is a sweet addition to any summer menu.
Get the recipe: Honey Whole Wheat Clafoutis
Pastries
Quick Sticky Buns
To make individual buns for a bridal shower brunch in just 20 minutes, fill a muffin tin with pre-sliced refrigerated biscuits. Top with an irresistible combination of thinly-sliced bananas, chopped pecans, and melted brown sugar.
Get the recipe: Quick Sticky Buns
Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer
This refreshing, fizzy drink is a sophisticated alternative to orange juice and can be made up to a day ahead of a barbecue or brunch party.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer
Side Dish
Applesauce Granola
A bowl of store-bought yogurt paired with homemade granola not only serves as a tasty side during a bridal shower brunch, but will also satisfy those who prefer a lighter meal.
Get the recipe: Applesauce Granola
Cocktail
Bloody Mary
Without the vodka, this crowd-pleaser can be prepped and refrigerated the day before the shower. Stir in the spirit—and add garnishes—just before the party begins.
Get the recipe: Bloody Mary
Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Dress up a simple lemon loaf cake with chopped nuts and a scoop of store-bought pistachio ice cream.
Get the recipe: Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Main Course
Basic Quiche
With minimal add-ins, this easy quiche appeals to a wide range of tastes. For variety, add a handful of chopped ham, sautéed spinach, or steamed broccoli into a second version.
Get the recipe: Basic Quiche