Between the site visits, vendor meetings, bridal shower brunch, and rehearsal dinner, the months-long process of planning your vows is nothing short of exhausting. (Don’t even get us started on the puzzle that will inevitably be your seating chart.) Fortunately, cake tastings are still very much a thing, and sanity-saving wedding planners , day-of coordinators, and checklists exist to help you make sense of your never-ending to-do list. There’s even one item on your wedding planning journey that allows you to commission the help of your hard-working bridesmaids. Behold: The bridal shower.Planning a bridal shower is a task that’s traditionally left to the bridesmaids and the maid or matron of honor, depending on if you choose to have a bridal party on your big day. And it’s a duty that isn’t one to be taken lightly since bridal showers require a fair share of formal invitations, menu planning, and more. Coordinating a bridal shower brunch for yourself or someone else? We’ve got all of the bridal shower brunch menu ideas you need with these eight delicious recipes that are sure to be a hit, no matter the size of your mid-day soiree.The following list of delectable brunch ideas is full of make-ahead recipes , so you can shower the bride-to-be over brunch without the early-morning hassle of meal prep. Start the afternoon with an easy, make-ahead Caesar salad that doubles as a dip for cut-up veggies, or follow our recipe for quick sticky buns that are made with an irresistible combination of thinly-sliced bananas, chopped pecans, and melted brown sugar. Impress brunch guests with a sweet whole wheat strawberry clafoutis, or serve our lemon buttermilk cake with store-bought pistachio ice cream. Our bridal shower brunch menu even comes equipped with a classic Bloody Mary recipe that’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser. We didn’t skimp on the mocktails, either—serve our rosemary grapefruit spritzer for the most delicious bridal shower brunch yet.