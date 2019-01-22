8 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes for a Delicious Bridal Shower Brunch

By Real Simple Staff
Updated January 22, 2019
Kelsey Hansen
Between the site visits, vendor meetings, bridal shower brunch, and rehearsal dinner, the months-long process of planning your vows is nothing short of exhausting. (Don’t even get us started on the puzzle that will inevitably be your seating chart.) Fortunately, cake tastings are still very much a thing, and sanity-saving wedding planners, day-of coordinators, and checklists exist to help you make sense of your never-ending to-do list. There’s even one item on your wedding planning journey that allows you to commission the help of your hard-working bridesmaids. Behold: The bridal shower.

Planning a bridal shower is a task that’s traditionally left to the bridesmaids and the maid or matron of honor, depending on if you choose to have a bridal party on your big day. And it’s a duty that isn’t one to be taken lightly since bridal showers require a fair share of formal invitations, menu planning, and more. Coordinating a bridal shower brunch for yourself or someone else? We’ve got all of the bridal shower brunch menu ideas you need with these eight delicious recipes that are sure to be a hit, no matter the size of your mid-day soiree.

The following list of delectable brunch ideas is full of make-ahead recipes, so you can shower the bride-to-be over brunch without the early-morning hassle of meal prep. Start the afternoon with an easy, make-ahead Caesar salad that doubles as a dip for cut-up veggies, or follow our recipe for quick sticky buns that are made with an irresistible combination of thinly-sliced bananas, chopped pecans, and melted brown sugar. Impress brunch guests with a sweet whole wheat strawberry clafoutis, or serve our lemon buttermilk cake with store-bought pistachio ice cream. Our bridal shower brunch menu even comes equipped with a classic Bloody Mary recipe that’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser. We didn’t skimp on the mocktails, either—serve our rosemary grapefruit spritzer for the most delicious bridal shower brunch yet.
Salad

Alison Miksch

Caesar Salad

Elevate your bridal shower brunch with a classic Caesar salad that's anything but basic. It’s so cheesy and delicious you won’t care that the recipe is a little untraditional, and it doubles as a dip for cut-up veggies or chips.

Get the recipe: Better-for-You Caesar Salad With Lemon-Parmesan Croutons

Honey Whole Wheat Strawberry Clafoutis

Kelsey Hansen

Have you ever roasted or broiled strawberries? It brings out their natural sweetness and softens them to an almost spoonable consistency. We used the technique to add flavor to our whole wheat clafoutis, which is a sweet addition to any summer menu.

Get the recipe: Honey Whole Wheat Clafoutis

Pastries

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Quick Sticky Buns

To make individual buns for a bridal shower brunch in just 20 minutes, fill a muffin tin with pre-sliced refrigerated biscuits. Top with an irresistible combination of thinly-sliced bananas, chopped pecans, and melted brown sugar.

Get the recipe: Quick Sticky Buns

Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer 

Anna Williams

This refreshing, fizzy drink is a sophisticated alternative to orange juice and can be made up to a day ahead of a barbecue or brunch party.

Get the recipe: Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer

Side Dish

Anna Williams

Applesauce Granola

A bowl of store-bought yogurt paired with homemade granola not only serves as a tasty side during a bridal shower brunch, but will also satisfy those who prefer a lighter meal.

Get the recipe: Applesauce Granola

Cocktail

Philip Friedman

Bloody Mary

Without the vodka, this crowd-pleaser can be prepped and refrigerated the day before the shower. Stir in the spirit—and add garnishes—just before the party begins.

Get the recipe: Bloody Mary

Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream

David Meredith

Dress up a simple lemon loaf cake with chopped nuts and a scoop of store-bought pistachio ice cream.

Get the recipe: Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream

Main Course

Petrina Tinslay

Basic Quiche

With minimal add-ins, this easy quiche appeals to a wide range of tastes. For variety, add a handful of chopped ham, sautéed spinach, or steamed broccoli into a second version.

Get the recipe: Basic Quiche

