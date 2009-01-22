12 Great Wedding Cakes
Monochromatic Flowers
Fondant flowers with an embroidered texture create a lace effect, while the gray tint turns a simple cake chic.
All cakes by The Cake Girls, Chicago, thecakegirls.com.
Want to create a show-stopping cake at home? It’s easy with Real Simple’s cake decorating techniques.
Eye-Catching Stripes
Can a cake produce an optical illusion? A combination of geometry and shading adds dimension to an all-white cake.
3-D Doilies
Inspired by layers of lace, doily shapes create a modern romantic look.
Bold Lace
A black-and-white color palette is immediately striking. Add delicate yet chunky textural lace details and you have one stylish cake.
Signature Stamp
An update on the classic monogram, the couple’s names are embossed on a white plaque. Thin red stripes complete the preppy vibe.
Trendy Topper
Single-tier cakes are all the rage. Give yours equal drama with an arch of petit flowers and a bride and groom topper made of white chocolate.
Great Shape
Perfect for a garden wedding, this hexagon-shaped green cake features a dainty pattern of white pearls surrounded by a cluster of mini gold pearls.
Abstract Tulips
Reinvent your wedding flowers on your cake. Sugar tulips create a graphic ring around a three-tier cake.
Textural Blooms
Two realistic-looking, sugar anenomes grace a simple pink cake with a grooved silhouette.
Nature’s Best
White leaves with finely illustrated lines cascade down a square-shaped chocolate cake.
Homemade Cookies
Iced in chocolate buttercream, this cake gets the true homemade treatment as chocolate cookies smeared with white icing and mini rainbow sprinkles line the sides.
Cream Puff Cake Stand
Don’t want a wedding cake? Serve up your favorite dessert on a layered cake stand, like these homemade cream puffs in cupcake liners.