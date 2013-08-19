You may not have this option, but if you do, take advantage of it. You could cut bridesmaid dress prices in half by finding a gown on sites like eBay, Tradesy, Poshmark, which sell heavily discounted, used (read: worn once) dresses from designers and popular retailers. When the party’s over, try reselling the dress and making some of your money back, or donating them to an organization like Goodwill or Operation Prom (you could receive a tax break for these donations, by the way).

But there’s also no need to purchase an evening gown you'll only wear once. Bridesmaid dress rental sites like Rent the Runway or Union Station let you borrow beautiful dresses for the big day, then send it right back. The same goes for accessories. Consider wearing shoes and jewelry you already have, borrowing from a sister or friend, or renting (you can rent jewelry online for so much less).