You'll Want to Say 'I Do' to One of These 7 Wedding Hairstyles
From timeless updos to modern twists.
Choosing the perfect wedding hairstyle is almost as tricky as finding your one true love, but the search is totally worth the effort. The right style will complete your bridal day look and make you feel beautiful from that first step down the aisle to your last dance of the night. To help inspire your wedding day hair, we reached out to three celebrity stylists and asked each to share their favorites for 2021.
Related Items
1 Bardot-Inspired Ponytail
Calling all brides-to-be who want to put a modern spin on a '60s favorite. The iconic, voluminous Bardot ponytail translates beautifully into a bridal look. "I like it because most of it is contained, making it an ideal look for outside weddings," says Gregory Patterson, a celebrity stylist in New York City. "There's a lot of shape and control on the front, and the ponytail is relaxed and tousled." For more volume and drama, he recommends adding clip-ins.
2 Chic Ethereal Bun
For a soft, perfectly delicate wedding day hairstyle, opt for a chic, ethereal bun placed high on the head. This look is a stark contrast to the perfectly groomed bun and instead embraces natural texture. "It's soft, touchable, and elegant-yet-relatable without being over the top," says Michael Duenas, a celebrity hairstylist with Aloxxi. It works especially well on wavy or curly hair types, but even if you have straight hair you can pull it off beautifully with some heat styling.
3 Romantic Tousled Waves
"Tousled waves are an easy-to-achieve and easily maintainable wedding hairstyle that also looks super romantic and sophisticated," says Miko Branch, hairstylist and cofounder of Miss Jessie's. "Since this style is a bit more casual and easygoing, it's perfect for a bride that doesn't want to worry about her hair staying perfectly in place for the full duration of the wedding—the whole point is for it to be tousled!" This wedding day hairstyle is also ideal for wavy or curly hair types, but don't let that stop you if you have straight hair. Your stylist can easily create texture with heat styling.
4 Faux Bob
Want to showcase shorter length on your wedding day but not keen on doing a big chop? Let the faux bob come to your rescue. "I like this look because it's incredibly face flattering, photographs well, and is dance party ready. I know some brides love to throw their hair up for the party and this one's ready to boogie," says Patterson. He says this look works brilliantly on all textures and types, though you'll likely need some hot tools to pull it off.
5 Decorated Updo
For as long as we all shall live, an elegant wedding day updo will never fall from style. To take it up a notch, Branch suggests adding some subtle details. "I love the look of small pearl pins dispersed throughout the hair for a formal wedding, or fresh baby's breath stuck into the bun to add a rustic touch," she says. Best of all, any hair type can pull this look off.
6 Bouncy, Natural Curls
"Wedding hair doesn't always have to be 'typical tame hair'—big and bouncy curls are gorgeous with a veil," says Branch. "Instead of doing tons of heat styling, curly and kinky-haired girls can put their hot tools away and wear their natural curls." This bridal day hair is perfect for brides with texture who are eager to embrace it all.
7 Organic Knotted Low-Chignon
We talked about an ethereal bun placed high on the head—now let's shift our focus to a timeless chignon at the nape. Patterson says, "This look is so soft and easy. It's not too coiffed or contrived and is the perfect foundation for veils and hair adornments." To keep it unfussy and organic, pull some intentional pieces out. Patterson recommends this style for fine to medium hair textures that struggle to hold curl.