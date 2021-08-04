You'll Want to Say 'I Do' to One of These 7 Wedding Hairstyles 

3 Romantic Tousled Waves

"Tousled waves are an easy-to-achieve and easily maintainable wedding hairstyle that also looks super romantic and sophisticated," says Miko Branch, hairstylist and cofounder of Miss Jessie's. "Since this style is a bit more casual and easygoing, it's perfect for a bride that doesn't want to worry about her hair staying perfectly in place for the full duration of the wedding—the whole point is for it to be tousled!" This wedding day hairstyle is also ideal for wavy or curly hair types, but don't let that stop you if you have straight hair. Your stylist can easily create texture with heat styling.