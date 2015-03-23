11 Affordable Engagement Rings That Really Sparkle
Emerald Cut Sapphire and Diamond Halo Ring
This rose-gold ring features a stunning emerald-cut white sapphire flanked by more than a dozen princess and round-cut diamonds to create a delicate and unique floral motif. If you prefer another metal or stone, the ring can also be made in white or yellow gold with a variety of diamonds or gemstones.
Danhov Eleganza Single Shank Engagement Ring 18K
Highlight the superior sparkle of a round-cut stone with this raised micro-pave setting. Since all four prongs are studded with diamonds, this ring will dazzle from any angle. This setting accommodates a .75-1.25-carat center stone, but can be custom made to fit a stone of any shape or size.
Blanca Monros Gomez Vena Amoris Nesting Ring
Unlike any engagement ring you’ve ever seen before, this avant-garde style features a double band and a mix of round- and marquis-cut stones. Once you’ve tied the knot, wear a pave or diamond-accented wedding band between the two bands—it’ll look like your wedding ring is floating behind the center setting.
Jared Diamond Solitaire Ring 1 Carat Radiant-Cut 14K White Gold
This classic beauty features a radiant-cut rectangular sparkler that’s uniquely faceted with eight prongs. Offset by a simple solitaire band, nearly any wedding ring will complement this simple style, though you can create a one-of-a-kind look by mixing metals—a yellow or rose gold wedding band would make a pretty contrast.
Vera Wang Love Collection 1 T.C.W. Emerald-Cut Diamond Split Shank Ring in 14K White Gold
Perfect for the girl who can’t get enough bling, this emerald-cut stone sits atop a halo of diamonds that's held together by a braided double band with even more accent stones. And, thanks to two sapphires on either side of the setting, you won’t have to look far to find your "something blue."
Anna Sheffield Blue Sapphire Bea
Take a cue from Kate Middleton and embrace the heritage gemstones—emerald and sapphire—as a supremely elegant alternative for a center stone. With these unique and celebrated beauties taking center stage, you'd never suspect the ring was chosen with a budget in mind.
Blue Nile Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring in 18K
This oval-cut solitaire style marries the radiance of a round-cut stone with the finger-elongating appeal of an oval or emerald-cut style. Plus, you’ll save money on the simple raised setting, so springing for a larger center stone may be more feasible.
Anna Sheffield Rose Cut Pear Rosette
Rose gold lends contemporary flair to an otherwise traditional and girlish pear-shaped stone (also available in oval, round, and cushion cuts) encased in an ornamental diamond halo. Don’t be too weary of the pink-toned metal—it’s exceptionally flattering on a multitude of skin tones.
Modern Bride Signature Collection Vintage Style 3-Stone Bridal Ring
Symbolizing the past, present, and future of the happy couple, this vintage-style three-stone ring features round-cut diamonds accented with micro-pave halos. The band is also completely encrusted in diamonds for even more sparkle. The back of the ring holds another surprise: a color-enhanced blue diamond within intertwining infinity symbols.
Flora Vida Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum
This intricate, vintage-inspired setting serves as the perfect home for a brilliant round-cut center stone. White gold prongs blend with the diamond to help emphasize the size of the stone, while the halo and pear diamonds flanked on either side lend a romantic and Victorian-inspired vibe.
Penny Preville New Deco 18K White Gold & Diamond Deco Ring
This Art Deco-inspired stunner is great for the gal who appreciates the charm and character of an heirloom ring, yet desires a contemporary edge. Thanks to white gold metal and an intricate placement of stones, you can get away with a smaller center stone and still achieve an air of drama.
