11 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts for Every Budget, Starting at Just $39 at Nordstrom

Find "functional" home goods and "gorgeous" decor.

Elizabeth Narins is a freelance journalist with more than a decade of experience writing service content for national publications.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Nordstrom Wedding Gifts Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

If your to-do list seems to get lengthier every time wedding season strikes, you’re not alone. Between staying on top of RSVPs, picking out proper attire, and double checking wedding event dates and times, it’s all too easy to relegate wedding gifts to the last minute. This year, give more thoughtful presents by planning ahead, starting now. 

Nordstrom offers an impressive selection of wedding gift ideas at a range of price points, so you can find something the couple will love regardless of your budget, from under $50 up to $200. Look for practical home goods like this cast iron skillet or this wood cheese board ideal for serving charcuterie if the couple enjoys hosting. Not sure where to even begin if you’re on the hunt for that perfect gift? We found 11 wedding gifts at a variety of price points, so you can grab one that’s best-suited for the happy couple.

Wedding Gifts from Nordstrom at Every Price Point

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle

Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle

Nordstrom

Designed to achieve the perfect temperature for pour over coffee, this stainless steel digital hot water kettle is the modern luxury the couple might not know they needed, but will use every day. With a 3.8 cup capacity—the ideal amount for a party of two—it features a base with a single knob and LCD display to control and maintain water temperature for at least 60 minutes. Reviewers like that it “heats quickly” and call it “super functional and attractive.” The kettle comes in white, pink, cream, and stone blue

To buy: From $165; nordstrom.com.

Georg Jensen Cobra Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Mill Set

Cobra Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill Set

Nordstrom

It’s no secret that salt and pepper are the original perfect couple—it’s why these curved salt and pepper mills make such a fitting wedding gift. Made from stainless steel for long-lasting shine, they stand nearly 8 inches tall and elevate any tablescape (and flavor) to a newlywed couple’s shared meals for years to come. 

To buy: $127 (was $169); nordstrom.com.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

9 Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

Nordstrom

This classic cast iron pan is durable, versatile, and practical, while adding a vibrance to your kitchen with its six bright colors including orange, red, and blue. With an enameled finish, spouts for pouring out excess liquid, and a handle helper to hold the pan (with potholders) while serving, this 9-inch pan is the “perfect skillet for omelets and everything else,” according to one reviewer.

To buy: $120; nordstrom.com.

Voluspa Japonica Archive 12-Piece Votive Gift Set

Japonica Archive 12-Piece Votive Gift Set

Nordstrom

While it can be difficult to select scents for others, this 12-piece gift set requires no sniff-tests or hard decisions. It features a broad range of 12 coconut wax-blend Japonica fragrance candles with scents like watermelon, apple, bamboo, vanilla, lavender, and more. With one candle for every month of a newlywed couple’s first year of marriage, they come in colored glass vessels designed to last forever, so they can be used as glassware or votive holders once the wax runs out.

To buy: $85; nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom Heathered Knit Throw Blanket in Green Lichen

Heathered Knit Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

This knit throw features a cozy blend of polyester and acrylic, and is currently on sale for just $45. Its 50-inch by 60-inch size can be shared, or at this low price, grab two so both newlyweds can snuggle up. One shopper described it as “soft, thick” and added that it “has some weight and stretch to it.” They also shared that the green lichen color is “absolutely gorgeous.”

To buy: $45 (was $99); nordstrom.com.

To find even more ideas, head to Nordstrom’s wedding gift section or keep scrolling below to grab your favorite wedding gift ideas, starting at just $39.

'darling point' 8x10 frame

Nordstrom

To buy: $100; nordstrom.com.

PrÃ©dicat Wine Decanter

Nordstrom

To buy: $100 (was $143); nordstrom.com.

Aurum Vase

Nordstrom

To buy: From $41 (was from $90); nordstrom.com

Stoneware French Press

Nordstrom

To buy: $85; nordstrom.com.

Large Mango Wood Cheese Board

Nordstrom

To buy: $100; nordstrom.com

Pro-Release Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set

Nordstrom

To buy: $200; nordstrom.com.

