Everything Our Shopping Editor Added to Her Wedding Registry, From Cozy Sheets to Must-Have Kitchen Tools

As a home writer, I'm constantly seeking the home and kitchen essentials that create my most productive and comforting routines: What to invest in, what to save on, what to get and in what order. Since I just moved, these questions have especially been on my mind. So, I thought to ask our Associate Editorial Director, Brittney Morgan, who just got married this past month. Her taste is top-tier, and who better to ask than someone who’s just put together her ideal wedding registry after years of testing the best home and kitchen goods?

Picking out a wedding registry can mean reconstructing your material culture and aesthetic, as a duo instead of a single. And like your marriage, you want your home goods to last you for the many years to come. Dare I say heirloom-quality?

Here are her top 15 picks.

Editor-Picked Wedding Registry Finds:

Keep reading to shop these 15 editor-loved picks to live happily ever after with, from cozy cotton sheets to a powerful air fryer and convenient reusable food storage packs, as told by Brittney.

Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags Set

To buy: $55; target.com.

If I had to recommend one thing that everyone should put on their registry, it’d be these. I’ve long been a fan of Stasher bags and we use them all the time, but definitely needed to add more to our collection. They’re a little bit of an investment, but they’re so much more sustainable than disposable sandwich bags—and they’re safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and beyond.

Parachute Brushed Cotton Queen Sheet Set in Ivory

To buy: $269; parachutehome.com.

I tested out these sheets for a story a few years ago, and they’ve been my favorite ever since. They feel like the perfect mix of hotel sheets and the softness of your favorite worn-in T-shirt, and this rich ivory color just feels like an added layer of coziness.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer in Pistachio

To buy: $449; amazon.com.

Both of us have always wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer, so naturally it was the one of the first items on our list. We chose the soft green Pistachio to add a pop of color to our kitchen, and of course we added some key attachments, too: the 3-piece pasta roller and cutter set so we could make homemade spaghetti and ravioli, the citrus juicer attachment to make squeezing lemons and limes for our go-to recipes easier, the food processor attachment, and for fun, the shave ice attachment (yes, that’s a thing, and it’s glorious!).

GIR Set of 2 Silicone Baking Mats

To buy: $23; homedepot.com.

These silicone baking mats are a more sustainable option than using parchment paper or aluminum foil when baking cookies, and this set comes with two different sizes for different baking sheets. I’m obsessed with my mini silicone spatula and whisk from GIR, so I knew these would be a great addition.

Zojirushi Mini Rice Cooker

To buy: $48; amazon.com.

Being a vegetarian means I eat a lot of rice-based dishes, but somehow I had never actually gotten around to buying a rice cooker before. I chose this one because of its impressive ratings, and its 3-cup capacity is perfect for the two of us.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

To buy: $30 (was $53); amazon.com.

I am a huge fan of Lodge’s cast iron products, and our Lodge skillet is one of the most used pieces of cookware in our kitchen (we regularly make Dutch babies with fun toppings on the weekends because they’re so easy but still feel like such a luxury.) This combination grill and griddle is perfect for everything from pancakes to grilled veggies!

Bissell MyAir Air Purifier

To buy: $74 (was $93); amazon.com.

Despite living in New York City, neither of us ever got around to investing in an air purifier, so our registry felt like the perfect place for it. Now we use it every day, and I’ve definitely felt a small but noticeable difference in my allergy symptoms.

Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Round Dutch Oven With Gold Knob

To buy: $360; lecreuset.com

I feel like I’ve rarely seen a wedding registry without a Le Creuset Dutch oven, and I’m obsessed with this pairing of creamy white enamel and the luxe gold handle. We haven’t used it yet, but it got here just in time for soup season.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4.5-Qt. Air Fryer

To buy: $95 (was $130); amazon.com.

Our old air fryer was one of the most-used appliances in our kitchen, but it was a little too small and didn’t really work as well as we wanted it to. This model, which has a digital display and more cooking room, was a huge upgrade for us. And since we use it more than our oven (especially in the hot, muggy days of summer), that upgrade was majorly necessary.

Nordic Ware Wildflower Loaf Pan

To buy: $26 (was $45); amazon.com.

Both of us love to bake, and this gorgeous loaf pan allows us to turn even the most simple banana bread or lemon poppyseed loaf into a stunning display we’ll be excited to dig into—and post on Instagram, all with minimal effort.

Crate & Barrel 5-Blade Herb Scissors

To buy: $12; crateandbarrel.com.

We cook with fresh herbs on a near-daily basis, but had never actually picked up a pair of herb scissors (instead, we used regular kitchen shears). This is one of those little luxuries that I just never got around to buying, but I’m sure it will quickly turn into my most-used kitchen tool.

Crate & Barrel Triangle Napkin Ring Set

To buy: $5; crateandbarrel.com.

We’ve slowly been collecting a fun mix of colorful, printed cloth napkins, but we didn’t actually own any napkin rings. These funky triangles felt like the perfect addition to our dining table.

OXO Good Grips Jar Opener

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

I deal with chronic pain, especially in my hands, so I often struggle to open jars. As soon as I saw this little gadget, it earned a spot on the list in the hopes that it would make my time in the kitchen just a little bit easier.

Jiggy “Bathing With Flowers” by Alja Horvat Puzzle

To buy: $49; jiggypuzzles.com.

Not everything on a registry needs to be practical—sometimes you just need to add a little something that will bring you both joy! This puzzle doubles as art and even comes with glue so you can keep it together after you’ve completed it. I definitely plan to frame it once we’ve put it together.

Anthropologie Garden Tile Butter Dish

To buy: $26; anthropologie.com.

Anthropologie’s Garden Tile collection is so beautiful and marries our favorite colors and styles, so naturally we had to add our favorites from the line to our registry. The butter dish was a must-have, as was the salt and pepper shaker set, but we also asked for the matching spoon rest and pitcher.