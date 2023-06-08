These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70

Find styles perfect for ceremonies at the beach, in a barn, at a vineyard, and beyond.

Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith.
Published on June 8, 2023

You received the invitation, booked your flight, and got the gift—now all you have to do is get your wedding guest dress. And if you’ve done a bit of browsing, you know that these dresses can get pricey. Well, lucky for you, there are tons of stylish yet affordable dress options to choose from right on Amazon. And you’ll never believe that prices start at just $30. 

You can say that summertime is considered peak wedding season, so chances are you’ll be shopping for more than one outfit. Well, this list has all the pretty options you’ll want to have on your radar before RSVPing yes. But before you add to cart, there are a few things to consider, including fabrics, colors, and styles. Just ask anyone who has attended a beach wedding—you’ll want a long, lightweight dress for that! As for the colors, you’ll want to choose a hue that won’t clash with the scenery… or the bridal party. 

Good thing the dresses on this list come in tons of cute colors and patterns. They’re all found in this Amazon Wedding-Guest Picks section within the retailer’s major Fashion section. Plus, many of them have thousands of five-star ratings with some from top Amazon brands like Astr the Label, PrettyGarden, The Drop, and more. Bonus: Everything listed below is under $70. 

Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $70

Whether you’re going to a wedding in a garden or at a vineyard, you’ll want to have this pretty midi dress on hand. It comes in 33 colors and prints; however, this interesting checkered pattern is something to consider. The style jazzes up an otherwise plain wedding guest dress with the accompanied smocked bodice and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, making the pick a knockout. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Midi Dress Puffy Short Sleeve

$45; amazon.com

For daytime weddings, you’ll probably want something a little more casual. That’s where this fun floral wrap dress comes in. The dress has a flowy fit and is made with a super lightweight fabric, making it ideal for the great outdoors. However, it also has loose long sleeves to provide some sun protection as well. Despite its relaxed appearance, the dress comes with a fabric belt that creates definition at the waistline, giving you an hourglass figure. And the pretty ruffle hemline? *Chef’s kiss*

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Print Boho Dress Long Sleeve Wrap

$43 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com

Weddings with a black tie optional dress code call for formal cocktail dresses, and this gorgeous one needs to be on your radar. The fabric, color, and style make it the ultimate classy wedding guest dress—it’s no wonder shoppers who wore it received tons of compliments. The dress has a unique square neckline and adjustable over-the-shoulder straps that are topped with a pretty bow. This pick also has a belt that cinches at the waist and a nice slit to show off a bit of leg. Get it in nine colors, including this elegant navy color. 

Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi

$40; amazon.com

If you’re curious what other wedding guest dresses are in your price range at Amazon, scroll through the rest below. And don’t forget to check out the Wedding-Guest Picks section for even more picks. 

ASTR the label Women's Gaia Dress

$44 (was $98); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer Sleeveless Smocked One Shoulder Cutout

$45; amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Spring Satin Midi Dress One Shoulder Long Sleeve

$27 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com

EXLURA Women Tie Back Wedding Guest Dresses Long Lantern Sleeve

$40 (was $62); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress

$60; amazon.com

ASTR the label Women's Lace A Line Midi Dress

$62 (was $89); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Arlette Silky Stretch Halter Maxi Dress

$60; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer One Shoulder Midi Dress Sleeveless Twist Pleated Asymmetric Satin Cocktail Party Dress

$44 with coupon (was $49); amazon.com

Wenrine Women's Mesh Long Sleeve Square Neck Ruched Party Club Cocktail Bodycon Mini Dress

$34 (was $53); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

$70; amazon.com

