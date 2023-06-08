These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70

You received the invitation, booked your flight, and got the gift—now all you have to do is get your wedding guest dress. And if you’ve done a bit of browsing, you know that these dresses can get pricey. Well, lucky for you, there are tons of stylish yet affordable dress options to choose from right on Amazon. And you’ll never believe that prices start at just $30.

You can say that summertime is considered peak wedding season, so chances are you’ll be shopping for more than one outfit. Well, this list has all the pretty options you’ll want to have on your radar before RSVPing yes. But before you add to cart, there are a few things to consider, including fabrics, colors, and styles. Just ask anyone who has attended a beach wedding—you’ll want a long, lightweight dress for that! As for the colors, you’ll want to choose a hue that won’t clash with the scenery… or the bridal party.

Good thing the dresses on this list come in tons of cute colors and patterns. They’re all found in this Amazon Wedding-Guest Picks section within the retailer’s major Fashion section. Plus, many of them have thousands of five-star ratings with some from top Amazon brands like Astr the Label, PrettyGarden, The Drop, and more. Bonus: Everything listed below is under $70.

Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $70

Whether you’re going to a wedding in a garden or at a vineyard, you’ll want to have this pretty midi dress on hand. It comes in 33 colors and prints; however, this interesting checkered pattern is something to consider. The style jazzes up an otherwise plain wedding guest dress with the accompanied smocked bodice and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, making the pick a knockout.

For daytime weddings, you’ll probably want something a little more casual. That’s where this fun floral wrap dress comes in. The dress has a flowy fit and is made with a super lightweight fabric, making it ideal for the great outdoors. However, it also has loose long sleeves to provide some sun protection as well. Despite its relaxed appearance, the dress comes with a fabric belt that creates definition at the waistline, giving you an hourglass figure. And the pretty ruffle hemline? *Chef’s kiss*

Weddings with a black tie optional dress code call for formal cocktail dresses, and this gorgeous one needs to be on your radar. The fabric, color, and style make it the ultimate classy wedding guest dress—it’s no wonder shoppers who wore it received tons of compliments. The dress has a unique square neckline and adjustable over-the-shoulder straps that are topped with a pretty bow. This pick also has a belt that cinches at the waist and a nice slit to show off a bit of leg. Get it in nine colors, including this elegant navy color.

If you’re curious what other wedding guest dresses are in your price range at Amazon, scroll through the rest below. And don’t forget to check out the Wedding-Guest Picks section for even more picks.

