This $18 Over-Door Rack From Amazon Saves Me So Much Closet Space, I Bought 2 for My Apartment

It’s basically magic for small spaces.

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
Published on April 11, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Living in New York City often means closet space is a very limited resource. My one-bedroom apartment is no exception: It even has a coat closet by the doorway that doesn’t, well, have a bar on which to actually hang coats.

Somehow, it took me six years to realize there had to be a better way than stuffing my jackets, purses, hats, and winter accessories into random shelves wherever there was a sliver of space. Turns out, the solution was only $19 and a few clicks away on Amazon. Behold, the Webi Over-the-Door Rack, a stainless steel door mount that simply slides over your door—a win for people like me with limited handyperson skills—et voilà, meet 12 new hooks to hang everything from jackets to dog leashes.

After a few weeks of watching the Webi rack revolutionize my closet real estate woes and help me become the kind of person who organizes purses by color (finally!), I decided to buy a second for my bedroom. I opted for white for both my coat closet and bedroom closet, but the door mount also comes in black, silver, bronze, and copper. You can also do yourself a favor and buy yourself a two-pack for $35 from the outset so you can reduce your shipping footprint.

But don’t just take my word for it. To date, this no-tools-necessary coat rack has nearly 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. “Just what I was looking for…my towels and robe never fall,” one customer said. Another shopper called it a “great low profile door hanger,” adding that they appreciate that the hanger has padding on the door-facing side so it stays firmly in place and doesn’t scratch the door. A third person praised the home accessory for fitting “perfectly on the closet door,” being sturdy enough to hold “lots of hats/scarfs without issues,” while still letting the door close easily.

While I personally use both of my over door hangers to stash coats, purses, hats, scarves, and gloves, you can also use any of the 12 hooks (there are six hooks total, each with a top and bottom space from which to hang things) for car keys, umbrellas, face masks, grocery totes, yoga mat bags, sweatbands, sweatshirts, backpacks, and more. Plus, it’s versatile enough to fit the measurements of a variety of doors, working with most standard doors up to 1 ¾ inches thick.

If you live in a smaller space as I do and are sick of flinging your coats and bags over, say, the back of chairs or tucked into random alcoves throughout your home, you’re going to be so glad you bought this. Or I should say, you’re going to be glad you bought these—since I know you won’t make the same mistake I did and spring for the pack of two from the get-go. A tidier, more organized space awaits. Now to decide: white, black, or copper? Hmm.

Shop the Webi Over-the-Door Rack at Amazon now, while it’s on sale. 

