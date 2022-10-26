Home Decorating Way Day is Here Again! Save Up to 80% on Home Goods, Furniture, and More at Wayfair Ahead of Black Friday The two-day sale event can save you up to 80 percent on area rugs, outdoor furniture, bedding, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Wayfair The holiday season will be here before we know it, and that means preparing for family gatherings and friendly festivities. Luckily, Wayfair is making it all more manageable and enjoyable by hosting its second Way Day event of the year. The brand is offering incredible deals on all things home ahead of the holidays—a month before Black Friday even begins. The two-day event kicked off today and will run through tomorrow, October 27, so don't wait. Now's the time to beat the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping rush, dive into deep discounts, and get a headstart on your holiday shopping list without blowing your budget. Shoppers can save up to 80 percent on seasonal decor, furniture, housewares, and more from top brands like Cuisinart, All-Clad, and Dyson, as well as Wayfair specialty brands like Joss & Main and AllModern. Along with major deals on home goods, you should also check out Wayfair's flash sales for more saving opportunities. Make your home look and feel like new with the help of lust-worthy upgrades for every room—no major renovations required. We scoured through thousands of the home retailer's sales on patio supplies, mattresses, area rugs, and more to round up 40 of the most exciting Way Day deals for you. Keep scrolling to discover and save. Best Home and Decor Deals Wayfair Fill your cart with seasonally appropriate finds while saving big, like this Newberry Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, which is $150 off. Welcome guests in festive style at your door with this Holiday Aisle Christmas Wreath, and save 29 percent in the process. You can even set the mood and heat large living areas with the remote-controlled Carreon Electric Fireplace that's currently 60 percent off. Having people over and worried about not having enough space? Small rooms call for practical furniture, like this Charlton Home Mortensen Bench that conveniently converts into extra storage space and provides guests with additional seating. And if you’re looking to add a charming touch to your entryway or hall, just hang the Joss & Main Cassie Round Metal Wall Mirror. Three Posts Millen Etagere Bookcase, $230 (was $590) Red Barrel Studio Newberry Spruce 90-Inch Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree, $355 (was $505) Charlton Home Mortensen Bench, $108 (was $288) Carreon 36 Inch Electric Fireplace, $158 (was $440) Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Guadalupe Cubby Storage Bench, $122 (was $255) Three Posts Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree, $320 (was $480) The Holiday Aisle 24 Inch Christmas Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath, $51 (was $71) Joss & Main Cassie Round Metal Wall Mirror, $89 (was $174) Best Bed and Bath Deals Wayfair This winter, update your bedroom or guest rooms with the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set in 24 colors, and finish it off with the polished Wayfair Basics Bed Skirt. Cozy up with the top-rated Laura Ashley Annalise Floral Comforter Set, which is a whopping $236 off. Add fascinating layers to your room or sofa with the Dakota Fields Mikhail Throw for $60. If you're looking to spruce up your bathroom, the Winston Porter Callicoon Towel Set will complement just about any style, and you can find it in 23 colors. Also, save $77 and add a sleek, contemporary touch to your bathroom or powder room with the Symmons Dia Towel Bar. Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase, $19 (was $38) Three Posts Highwoods Upholstered Storage Bed, $293 (was $657) Wayfair Basics 14-Inch Bed Skirt, $12 (was $22) Nora by Wayfair Sleep 12 Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, $465 (was $1200) Dakota Fields Mikhail Throw, $51 (was $100) Symmons Dia 18-Inch Wall Mounted Double Towel Bar, $86 (was $163) Winston Porter Callicoon Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set, $52 (was $137) Laura Ashley Annalise Floral Comforter Set, $141 (was $400) RELATED: Yes, This $50 Quince Sweater Really Is 100% Cashmere—and Shoppers Say It ‘Feels Like a Cloud’ Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Wayfair The warm days are gone, but you can save on outdoor products now to prepare for the ultimate entertaining experience next summer. Boost your seating capacity while saving $90 on the colorful Wade Logan Aviana Adirondack Chair. Or elevate your outdoor space altogether with a new furniture set from Sol 72 Outdoor, which has been discounted by 68 percent for the next two days. Plus, enjoy friendly outdoor get-togethers this season while staying warm with Ebern Designs Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit. Wade Logan Aviana Adirondack Chair, $171 (was $270) Ebern Designs Telvin Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $147 (was $200) Freeport Park Daphne Lighted Cantilever Umbrella, $138 (was $322) 17 Stories Ilina Steel Wall Light, Set of Two, $46 (was $102) Etta Avenue Errol Porch Swing, $347 (was $527) Charlton Home Andralyn Solid Wood Seating with Cushions, $420 (was $1,175) Sol 72 Outdoor Arlington Wicker Seating with Cushions, $320 (was $1,059) Orren Ellis Jem Long Reclining Single Chaise, $110 (was $240) Best Area Rug Deals Wayfair Wayfair has plenty of area rugs on sale to add texture and warmth to every room. Choose from 16 pattern options for the Steelside Belfast Power Loom Rug while saving an impressive 78%. Don't neglect your outdoor space either; anchor your patio with Mistana's Tomas Power Rug while saving $100—plus, it can work indoors, too, in case you change your mind. The Lark Manor Cabello Power Loom Performance Rug is equally beautiful if you're looking for a durable rug under $60. Steelside Belfast Power Loom Performance Rug, $110 (was $684 Ebern Designs Aerionna Handmade Jute/Sisal Rug, $70 (was $191) World Menagerie Brevyn Power Loom Performance Rug, $50 (was $125) Lark Manor Cabello Power Loom Performance Rug, $50 (was $104) Mistana Tomas Power Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $79 (was $180) Union Rustic Begley Power Loom Rug, $156 (was $429) Bay Isle Home Spathariko Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $88 (was $198) Union Rustic Anyae Handmade Flatweave Gray Rug, $176 (was $305) Best Kitchen and Appliance Deals Wayfair Easily meet the needs of a modern kitchen as you prepare holiday meals with the help of the highly-rated Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which is currently $150. No matter what you’re frying, you can depend on the quality of the All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan, which has dropped to $130. Hosts will treasure the versatile Cuisinart Countertop Blender, which combines a food processor with a powerful blender for effortlessly mixing salsas, dressings, and more in a pinch. Every home chef should also have a reliable knife set, like this one that’s 52 percent off from Henckels Forged Accent. Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, $340 (was $500) Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $180 (was $250) All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid, $100 (was $240) Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $150 (was $425) Henckels Forged Accent 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $124 (was $400) Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender, $65 (was $180) Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $55 (was $120) Rachael Ray Cucina Stoneware Dinnerware, $50 (was $160)