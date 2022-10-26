The holiday season will be here before we know it, and that means preparing for family gatherings and friendly festivities. Luckily, Wayfair is making it all more manageable and enjoyable by hosting its second Way Day event of the year. The brand is offering incredible deals on all things home ahead of the holidays—a month before Black Friday even begins.

The two-day event kicked off today and will run through tomorrow, October 27, so don't wait. Now's the time to beat the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping rush, dive into deep discounts, and get a headstart on your holiday shopping list without blowing your budget. Shoppers can save up to 80 percent on seasonal decor, furniture, housewares, and more from top brands like Cuisinart, All-Clad, and Dyson, as well as Wayfair specialty brands like Joss & Main and AllModern.

Along with major deals on home goods, you should also check out Wayfair's flash sales for more saving opportunities. Make your home look and feel like new with the help of lust-worthy upgrades for every room—no major renovations required.

We scoured through thousands of the home retailer's sales on patio supplies, mattresses, area rugs, and more to round up 40 of the most exciting Way Day deals for you. Keep scrolling to discover and save.

Best Home and Decor Deals

Wayfair

Fill your cart with seasonally appropriate finds while saving big, like this Newberry Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, which is $150 off. Welcome guests in festive style at your door with this Holiday Aisle Christmas Wreath, and save 29 percent in the process. You can even set the mood and heat large living areas with the remote-controlled Carreon Electric Fireplace that's currently 60 percent off.

Having people over and worried about not having enough space? Small rooms call for practical furniture, like this Charlton Home Mortensen Bench that conveniently converts into extra storage space and provides guests with additional seating. And if you’re looking to add a charming touch to your entryway or hall, just hang the Joss & Main Cassie Round Metal Wall Mirror.

Best Bed and Bath Deals

Wayfair

This winter, update your bedroom or guest rooms with the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set in 24 colors, and finish it off with the polished Wayfair Basics Bed Skirt. Cozy up with the top-rated Laura Ashley Annalise Floral Comforter Set, which is a whopping $236 off. Add fascinating layers to your room or sofa with the Dakota Fields Mikhail Throw for $60.

If you're looking to spruce up your bathroom, the Winston Porter Callicoon Towel Set will complement just about any style, and you can find it in 23 colors. Also, save $77 and add a sleek, contemporary touch to your bathroom or powder room with the Symmons Dia Towel Bar.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Wayfair

The warm days are gone, but you can save on outdoor products now to prepare for the ultimate entertaining experience next summer. Boost your seating capacity while saving $90 on the colorful Wade Logan Aviana Adirondack Chair. Or elevate your outdoor space altogether with a new furniture set from Sol 72 Outdoor, which has been discounted by 68 percent for the next two days. Plus, enjoy friendly outdoor get-togethers this season while staying warm with Ebern Designs Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit.

Best Area Rug Deals

Wayfair

Wayfair has plenty of area rugs on sale to add texture and warmth to every room. Choose from 16 pattern options for the Steelside Belfast Power Loom Rug while saving an impressive 78%. Don't neglect your outdoor space either; anchor your patio with Mistana's Tomas Power Rug while saving $100—plus, it can work indoors, too, in case you change your mind. The Lark Manor Cabello Power Loom Performance Rug is equally beautiful if you're looking for a durable rug under $60.

Best Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Wayfair

Easily meet the needs of a modern kitchen as you prepare holiday meals with the help of the highly-rated Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which is currently $150. No matter what you’re frying, you can depend on the quality of the All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan, which has dropped to $130. Hosts will treasure the versatile Cuisinart Countertop Blender, which combines a food processor with a powerful blender for effortlessly mixing salsas, dressings, and more in a pinch. Every home chef should also have a reliable knife set, like this one that’s 52 percent off from Henckels Forged Accent.