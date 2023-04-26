Shopping Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds Shop massive deals on everything from mattresses to refrigerators to outdoor furniture. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Way Day is officially back. Wayfair, the popular home furniture and decor online store is having its largest deals of the year, just in time for a spring home update. Especially as the weather heats up, it’s the season for elevating your space with backyard refreshes and home furniture upgrades. No need to spend big—shop for spring decor and essentials during Wayfair’s Way Day event for massive savings. With savings of up to 77 percent off on furniture, home decor, outdoor essentials, and area rugs, this is the best time to snag a deal on usually big-budget items like couches and refrigerators. The two-day event ends on April 27, so there’s not much time to shop from these massive deals on brands like Cuisinart, Samsung, and Sealy. There are more than a million items on sale this Way Day, so to help you save time and money, we scoured Wayfair’s sales and compiled our 45 favorite picks. Keep reading to shop from our must-have savings—plus, there’s free shipping on everything. Beyond massive Way Day deals, shop Wayfair’s closeout deals for up to 80 percent off while items last. Wayfair Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Save big on revamping your patio or backyard with weather-proof furniture and decor just in time for summer. Lounge around and enjoy the sun with the Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-Inch Reclining Chaise Set of Two. Catching up on some summer reading or sleep is easy with the set that’s currently up to 65 percent off. The Sol 72 Tegan 12-Piece Sectional Seating Group will completely refresh a backyard by turning it into a welcoming gathering space. At 70 percent off, the patio furniture set that comfortably seats up to eight people is a deal that can’t be missed. Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch Cantilever Umbrella, from $149 (was from $179) Andover Mills Gunnora Steel Wall Light, $66 (was $128) Sol 72 Tegan 12-Piece Sectional Seating Group, from $2,600 (was from $7,322) Sol 72 Merlyn Rectangular Eight-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $1,740 (was $3,184) Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-Inch declining Chaise Set of Two, from $330 (was $938) Wayfair Best Bed and Bath Deals Everything needed for a good night’s sleep is available this Way Day at steep discounts. Looking for a new mattress? The Sealy Cool Memory Foam Mattress is a breathable, medium-firm mattress at a major steal starting at $263. Top off the memory foam mattress with the Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set, available in 13 colors and on sale for 77 percent off. Simple bathroom upgrades like the Rainlex Pressure Balanced Complete Shower System, on sale for 42 percent off, will give you spa-like luxury with its extra-large rainfall showerhead and hand shower that comes with three modes. A bathroom luxury that often gets overlooked: Storage space. The Beachcrest Home Woodley Over-the-Toilet Space-Saver allows for much-needed storage in the often under-utilized space above the toilet. Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set, from $23 (was from $100) Union Rustic Kira King-Size Solid Wood Bed, $350 (was $860) Birch Lane Onyx Three-Drawer Nightstand, $268 (was $399) Rainlex Pressure Balanced Complete Shower System, from $173 (was from $299) Ebern Designs Barron Quilt Set, $45 (was $100) Mercury Row Tabiauea Black Metal Canopy Bed Frame, $180 (was $353) Sealy Cool Memory Foam Mattress, from $263 (was from $719) Beachcrest Home Woodley Over-the-Toilet Space-Saver, from $139 (was from $255) Wayfair Best Area Rug Deals Adding an area rug is the simplest way to warm up a space. Whether you’re looking for a neutral look underfoot or a bold statement, Wayfair’s deals on area rugs have you covered. The simplest way to warm up a living space is with finds like the Lark Manor Burkholder Handmade Wool Rug’s neutral color scheme that won’t clash with your furniture and decor—plus, it’s on sale for up to 71 percent off. The Hashtag Home Odalis Geometric Handmade Wool Rug is a fun and funky addition to the home with its bold black and white geometric, almost zebra-like pattern. Get the modern rug starting at $65. Trent Austin Corum Performance Rug by Trent Austin Design, from $43 (was from $57) Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Cream Rug, from $17 (was from $29) Foundstone Omar Handmade Flatweave Rug, from $35 (was from $90) Wade Logan Milania Rug, from $33 (was from $59) Magnolia Home x Loloi Area Rug, $33 (was from $79) Mercury Row Addie Slate Rug, from $35 (was from $59) Sand & Stable Nola Cream Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $26 (was from $50) Hashtag Home Odalis Geometric Handmade Wool Rug, from $65 (was from $139) Lark Manor Burkholder Handmade Wool Rug, from $67 (was from $210) Wayfair Best Kitchen Deals Way Day has massive discounts on cookware and appliances from well-loved brands like Samsung, All-Clad, and Cuisinart. Normally $615, the Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is on sale for only $160—a whopping 74 percent off. The set includes a stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one sauté, and a steamer basket. This is also the best time of the year for the host to stock up on essentials. The Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set is on sale for 50 percent off, and the Portmeirion Botanic Garden Four-Piece Stemless Wine Glass Set is discounted to only $35—it makes for a beautiful tablescape. Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $160 (was $615) Samsung French Door Energy Star Refrigerator with Smart Hub, from $2,499 (was from $3,399) Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffee Maker, $43 (was $75) GE French Door Smart Energy Star Refrigerator, $1,997 (was $3,299) All-Clad 6-Quart Multi Pot, $100 (was $180) Cuisinart Cookie Press, $23 (was $31) Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set, $100 (was $132) Portmeirion Botanic Garden Four-Piece Stemless Wine Glass Set, $35 (was $50) Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set, $90 (was $180) Wayfair Best Living Room Furniture Deals Furniture is an investment with its payoff being a comfortable and beautiful home. Right now, score deals on big-ticket items like the modern yet timeless Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5-Inch Faux Leather Convertible Sofa, which doubles as a twin bed and is great for smaller spaces. Opting for furniture made of solid materials is a way to ensure that they’ll last in your living room for years to come, like the Birch Lane Altua 24-Inch Solid Wood Console Table, which is on sale for 71 percent off. Sand & Stable Portsea 70-Inch Media Console, from $240 (was from $287) Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5-Inch Faux Leather Convertible Sofa, from $336 (was from $910) Lark Manor Thurleigh Upholstered Storage Ottoman, from $104 (was from $300) Charlton Home Dake 70-Inch Media Console, from $307 (was from $709) Greyleigh Cainsville Coffee Table, from $177 (was from $449) Mistana Wasser Coffee Table, from $180 (was from $389) Birch Lane Genrich 19-Inch Drum End Table, $93 (was $238) Birch Lane Altua 24-Inch Solid Wood Console Table, $121 (was $417) Wayfair Best Home Decor Deals Refreshing your house with decor swaps is a fun way to cap off the spring cleaning season. Small upgrades can make all the difference, like dressing up windows with the Wayfair Basics Berwick Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtains, which allow for some cheerful sunlight to stream through. Bringing the outside in is a great way to update your home for spring and summer. However, live plants require a lot of time, care, and a green thumb. For those of us that don’t have those, the Alcott Hill Artificial Potted Olive Tree looks like the real thing and adds structured greenery standing up to 96 inches tall. Mercury Row Greta Arch Wood Mirror, from $170 (was from $200) Dovecove Superior Wicker Basket, $56 (was $107) Wayfair Basics Berwick Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtains, from $11 (was from $38) Steelside Avani Embroidered Throw Pillow, from $18 (was from $26) Mercer41 Beck Tray, from $28 (was from $40) Alcott Hill Artificial Potted Olive Tree, from $118 (was from $230) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon You Can Save Nearly $100 on the Robot Vacuum We Named Our ‘Best Overall’ Pick After Rigorous Testing