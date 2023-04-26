Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds

Way Day is officially back. Wayfair, the popular home furniture and decor online store is having its largest deals of the year, just in time for a spring home update. Especially as the weather heats up, it’s the season for elevating your space with backyard refreshes and home furniture upgrades. No need to spend big—shop for spring decor and essentials during Wayfair’s Way Day event for massive savings.

With savings of up to 77 percent off on furniture, home decor, outdoor essentials, and area rugs, this is the best time to snag a deal on usually big-budget items like couches and refrigerators. The two-day event ends on April 27, so there’s not much time to shop from these massive deals on brands like Cuisinart, Samsung, and Sealy.

There are more than a million items on sale this Way Day, so to help you save time and money, we scoured Wayfair’s sales and compiled our 45 favorite picks. Keep reading to shop from our must-have savings—plus, there’s free shipping on everything.

Beyond massive Way Day deals, shop Wayfair’s closeout deals for up to 80 percent off while items last.

Wayfair

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Save big on revamping your patio or backyard with weather-proof furniture and decor just in time for summer. Lounge around and enjoy the sun with the Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-Inch Reclining Chaise Set of Two. Catching up on some summer reading or sleep is easy with the set that’s currently up to 65 percent off.

The Sol 72 Tegan 12-Piece Sectional Seating Group will completely refresh a backyard by turning it into a welcoming gathering space. At 70 percent off, the patio furniture set that comfortably seats up to eight people is a deal that can’t be missed.

Wayfair

Best Bed and Bath Deals

Everything needed for a good night’s sleep is available this Way Day at steep discounts. Looking for a new mattress? The Sealy Cool Memory Foam Mattress is a breathable, medium-firm mattress at a major steal starting at $263. Top off the memory foam mattress with the Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set, available in 13 colors and on sale for 77 percent off.

Simple bathroom upgrades like the Rainlex Pressure Balanced Complete Shower System, on sale for 42 percent off, will give you spa-like luxury with its extra-large rainfall showerhead and hand shower that comes with three modes. A bathroom luxury that often gets overlooked: Storage space. The Beachcrest Home Woodley Over-the-Toilet Space-Saver allows for much-needed storage in the often under-utilized space above the toilet.

Wayfair

Best Area Rug Deals

Adding an area rug is the simplest way to warm up a space. Whether you’re looking for a neutral look underfoot or a bold statement, Wayfair’s deals on area rugs have you covered. The simplest way to warm up a living space is with finds like the Lark Manor Burkholder Handmade Wool Rug’s neutral color scheme that won’t clash with your furniture and decor—plus, it’s on sale for up to 71 percent off. The Hashtag Home Odalis Geometric Handmade Wool Rug is a fun and funky addition to the home with its bold black and white geometric, almost zebra-like pattern. Get the modern rug starting at $65.

Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals

Way Day has massive discounts on cookware and appliances from well-loved brands like Samsung, All-Clad, and Cuisinart. Normally $615, the Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is on sale for only $160—a whopping 74 percent off. The set includes a stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one sauté, and a steamer basket.

This is also the best time of the year for the host to stock up on essentials. The Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set is on sale for 50 percent off, and the Portmeirion Botanic Garden Four-Piece Stemless Wine Glass Set is discounted to only $35—it makes for a beautiful tablescape.

Wayfair

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Furniture is an investment with its payoff being a comfortable and beautiful home. Right now, score deals on big-ticket items like the modern yet timeless Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5-Inch Faux Leather Convertible Sofa, which doubles as a twin bed and is great for smaller spaces. Opting for furniture made of solid materials is a way to ensure that they’ll last in your living room for years to come, like the Birch Lane Altua 24-Inch Solid Wood Console Table, which is on sale for 71 percent off.

Wayfair

Best Home Decor Deals

Refreshing your house with decor swaps is a fun way to cap off the spring cleaning season. Small upgrades can make all the difference, like dressing up windows with the Wayfair Basics Berwick Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtains, which allow for some cheerful sunlight to stream through. Bringing the outside in is a great way to update your home for spring and summer. However, live plants require a lot of time, care, and a green thumb. For those of us that don’t have those, the Alcott Hill Artificial Potted Olive Tree looks like the real thing and adds structured greenery standing up to 96 inches tall.