Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More

Score major savings on brands like Laura Ashley, Andover Mills, Joss & Main, and Cuisinart, starting at just $10.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 29, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day weekend is the prime time to refresh your homestead, and many retailers are offering can't-miss deals across all categories—especially in the home department. Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale will inspire you to check out new furnishings, decor styles, and more while saving you up to 70 percent this weekend only.

Bring on the bonfires, pool days, and all the summer entertaining activities. Chances are, you've finished your decluttering, and now it's time to replenish and update your indoor and outdoor living spaces. But scrolling through Wayfair's hundreds of thousands of deals can seem exhausting, so we spent hours digging through every single bargain to gather all of the best discounts available this Memorial Day. We found amazing deals on splurge-worthy items that will get your home in tip-top shape for summer.

Check out the 49 steals we discovered during our hunt for great discounts. For even more options, visit Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale deals page.

Best Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Cuisinart 7 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Wayfair

In case you plan on hosting any soirées this summer, you'll want to ensure your kitchen is up to the task. Cuisinart has a 7-Piece chef's set of highly rated stainless steel cookware that will help you achieve delicious results—and it's 60 percent off. Baked goods usually require a lot of stirring, but the Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer takes all the pressure off your hands and wrists with its 6-speed capabilities.

Mornings will become so much more breezy when you can whip up iced and hot cups of coffee in no time with this Braun Coffee Maker. If you prefer a fresh cup of orange juice with your eggs but don't want to spend loads of time hand-squeezing it, then you'll appreciate Hamilton Beach's Juice Extractor.

Best Home and Decor Deals

Red Barrel StudioÂ® Cricklade Bamboo Cheese Board

Wayfair

It's all about the little details when it comes to renewing your living spaces. If your living room's throw pillows look a little worn, throw on a new cozy pillow cover, like this one that's currently 79 percent off from Lark Manor, and it'll feel as good as new. A crisp set of Wayfair Basics Brekke curtains can also make a huge difference, and they're currently just $10 a panel.

If your kitchen could use organizational guidance, you've come to the right place. Keep your growing collection of spices in check with the Prep & Savour ​​Spice Rack, which has room for 30 spice bottles. Oh, and all that vertical space you've been neglecting in your kitchen can be put to good use as well, thanks to Prep & Savour's Hanging Pot Rack. It comes with 10 hooks to keep your cookware in order and doubles as decor, and it's down to $98.

Best Outdoor Deals

Sunjoy Moorehead 13 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Wayfair

Spending the extra daylight outside is always a good idea. Create the perfect outdoor retreat on a budget with clever finds like this large umbrella from Charlton Home that will shield you and your guests from the intense sun—and it's just $51. Give your deck an instant facelift with the Sunjoy Moorehead Patio Gazebo. It's equipped with battery-powered lights and Bluetooth speakers and also boasts privacy shades and mosquito netting.

The party can go on well after sundown with help from a sturdy patio heater, namely this one from Sunjoy, and it's currently 63 percent off. Don't forget to offer your visitors cozy yet durable seating options, either. Just throw on these Winston Porter Adelphine Seat Cushions for added comfort.

Best Area Rug Deals

Novogratz Topanga Handmade Flatweave Wool Black/White Rug

Wayfair

Depending on the location, you'll want your rug to be able to endure high traffic, dirt, and debris, so a performance rug is a must. Wayfair has a slew of affordable options, like the Langley Street Adelia performance rug starting at just $26. Add some playful color and geometric shapes to your most frequented living areas with the Mercury Row Bonifay rug.

An outdoor rug can really change up your patio area while also protecting your flooring. There are plenty of high-quality options, including Lark Manor's Izola floral geometric rug or the Mistana Tomas Indoor/Outdoor Rug that's shoppable in 15 sizes.

Best Furniture Deals

Etta Avenue Teen Abbie Upholstered Side Chair

Wayfair

Furniture that makes a statement will give your home a modern look and show off your personality. Showcase your stylish decor with Sand & Stable’s rustic-inspired, top-rated Alyssia Console Table and save $145. If you're keen on adding more seating options to your living room, then you'll want a commanding accent chair like Etta Avenue's Abbie Upholstered Side Chair.

This is also the perfect time to invest in a new coffee table that will take center stage in your living room. Birch Lane's Geno Coffee Table is a stellar conversational piece, and it's 49 percent off. You can also bring the outdoors inside when you opt for Sand & Stable's Selah End Table—it doesn't hurt that it's half off, either.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Express Shorts
I’m Officially a Shorts Convert Thanks to This Ultra-Comfortable Pair, and They’re 50% Off for Memorial Day
Amazon Discover Rooms
This Genius Amazon Feature Helped Me Piece Together My Dream Living Room for Free
Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day
Related Articles
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Better Homes & Gardens Tarren 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The 12 Best Patio Dining Sets of 2023
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 9 Best Fire Pits of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture of 2023
Editor Picks Early Target MDW Deals
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 12 Picks I’m Eyeing From Target’s Huge Memorial Day Sale—Starting at $13
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Memorial Day mattress sales roundup Tout
Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584
Memorial Day Sale Home Goods
These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag / Madewell MDW SaleTout
11 Editor-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories You Can’t Miss From Madewell’s Memorial Day Sale
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Surprise! This Popular Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off During Amazon’s Massive Memorial Day Sale
Best MDW Outdoor Furniture Amazon Deals Tout
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off
GLAMBURG Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set Tout
Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day
best throw pillows
The 28 Best Throw Pillows for Every Style, Space, and Budget