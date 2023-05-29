Home Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More Score major savings on brands like Laura Ashley, Andover Mills, Joss & Main, and Cuisinart, starting at just $10. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 29, 2023 07:00AM EDT Memorial Day weekend is the prime time to refresh your homestead, and many retailers are offering can't-miss deals across all categories—especially in the home department. Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale will inspire you to check out new furnishings, decor styles, and more while saving you up to 70 percent this weekend only. Bring on the bonfires, pool days, and all the summer entertaining activities. Chances are, you've finished your decluttering, and now it's time to replenish and update your indoor and outdoor living spaces. But scrolling through Wayfair's hundreds of thousands of deals can seem exhausting, so we spent hours digging through every single bargain to gather all of the best discounts available this Memorial Day. We found amazing deals on splurge-worthy items that will get your home in tip-top shape for summer. Check out the 49 steals we discovered during our hunt for great discounts. For even more options, visit Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance sale deals page. Best Kitchen and Appliance Deals Wayfair In case you plan on hosting any soirées this summer, you'll want to ensure your kitchen is up to the task. Cuisinart has a 7-Piece chef's set of highly rated stainless steel cookware that will help you achieve delicious results—and it's 60 percent off. Baked goods usually require a lot of stirring, but the Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer takes all the pressure off your hands and wrists with its 6-speed capabilities. Mornings will become so much more breezy when you can whip up iced and hot cups of coffee in no time with this Braun Coffee Maker. If you prefer a fresh cup of orange juice with your eggs but don't want to spend loads of time hand-squeezing it, then you'll appreciate Hamilton Beach's Juice Extractor. Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $120 (was $300) Uber Appliance Countertop Mini Fridge, $65 (was $180) Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender, $88 (was $180) Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender, $50 (was $90) Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, $29 (was $35) Gotham Steel Indoor Smokeless Electric Grill, $43 (was $100) Pinky Up Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle, $45 (was $62) Braun 14-Cup Pure Flavor Coffee Maker, $80 (was $130) Granitestone Blue Nonstick Electric Grill, $40 (was $80) Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor, $41 (was $50) Best Home and Decor Deals Wayfair It's all about the little details when it comes to renewing your living spaces. If your living room's throw pillows look a little worn, throw on a new cozy pillow cover, like this one that's currently 79 percent off from Lark Manor, and it'll feel as good as new. A crisp set of Wayfair Basics Brekke curtains can also make a huge difference, and they're currently just $10 a panel. If your kitchen could use organizational guidance, you've come to the right place. Keep your growing collection of spices in check with the Prep & Savour Spice Rack, which has room for 30 spice bottles. Oh, and all that vertical space you've been neglecting in your kitchen can be put to good use as well, thanks to Prep & Savour's Hanging Pot Rack. It comes with 10 hooks to keep your cookware in order and doubles as decor, and it's down to $98. Lark Manor Anthonyson Fringed Pillow Cover, $16 (was $75) Wayfair Basics Brekke Semi-Sheer Tab Top Single Curtain Panel, $10 (was $29) Alcott Hill Fleurette Adjustable Single Curtain Rod, $22 (was $29) Prep & Savour 30 Jar Spice Rack, $47 (was $120) Prep & Savour Acuna Kitchen Hanging Pot Rack, $98 (was $200) Highland Dunes Wicker Basket, $20 (was $40) Oggi Stainless Steel Bread Box W/ Tempered Glass Lid, $35 (was $60) Mistana Aberdeen Circle Mango Wood Accent Shelf, $45 (was $65) Red Barrel Studio Cricklade Bamboo Cheese Board, $32 (was $90) Eddie Bauer Arrowhead Quilt Set, $53 (was $165) Best Outdoor Deals Wayfair Spending the extra daylight outside is always a good idea. Create the perfect outdoor retreat on a budget with clever finds like this large umbrella from Charlton Home that will shield you and your guests from the intense sun—and it's just $51. Give your deck an instant facelift with the Sunjoy Moorehead Patio Gazebo. It's equipped with battery-powered lights and Bluetooth speakers and also boasts privacy shades and mosquito netting. The party can go on well after sundown with help from a sturdy patio heater, namely this one from Sunjoy, and it's currently 63 percent off. Don't forget to offer your visitors cozy yet durable seating options, either. Just throw on these Winston Porter Adelphine Seat Cushions for added comfort. Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, $51 (was $150) Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench, $127 (was $435) Latitude Run Spirit Square Outdoor Dining Set, $170 (was $345) Rosecliff Heights Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair, $95 (was $138) Mercury Row Ainsworth Steel Wall Light, $48 (was $70) Winston Porter Adelphine Outdoor Seat Cushion, $29 (was $33) Novogratz Roberta Metal Outdoor Side Table, $100 (was $270) Sunjoy Moorehead Steel Patio Gazebo, $761 (was $1,035) Sunjoy Lennick 45,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater, $189 (was $513) Mistana Alastair Bar Stool, $114 with code SAVE20 (was $489) Best Area Rug Deals Wayfair Depending on the location, you'll want your rug to be able to endure high traffic, dirt, and debris, so a performance rug is a must. Wayfair has a slew of affordable options, like the Langley Street Adelia performance rug starting at just $26. Add some playful color and geometric shapes to your most frequented living areas with the Mercury Row Bonifay rug. An outdoor rug can really change up your patio area while also protecting your flooring. There are plenty of high-quality options, including Lark Manor's Izola floral geometric rug or the Mistana Tomas Indoor/Outdoor Rug that's shoppable in 15 sizes. Steelside Beecher Performance Rug, from $40 (was from $130) Mercury Row Bonifay Performance Rug, from $100 (was from $120) Mistana Tomas Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $24 (was from $50) Langley Street Adelia Performance Rug, from $26 (was from $55) Langley Street Lurdes Geometric Area Rug, from $33 (was from $60) Mercury Row Cardoso Geometric Performance Shag Rug, from $58 (was from $94) Lark Manor Izola Indoor/Outdoor Rug, from $100 (was $319) Hashtag Home Ellar Performance Rug, from $42 (was from $62) Wade Logan Dittman Performance Rug, from $35 (was from $85) Novogratz Topanga Handmade Flatweave Wool Rug, from $32 (was from $89) Best Furniture Deals Wayfair Furniture that makes a statement will give your home a modern look and show off your personality. Showcase your stylish decor with Sand & Stable’s rustic-inspired, top-rated Alyssia Console Table and save $145. If you're keen on adding more seating options to your living room, then you'll want a commanding accent chair like Etta Avenue's Abbie Upholstered Side Chair. This is also the perfect time to invest in a new coffee table that will take center stage in your living room. Birch Lane's Geno Coffee Table is a stellar conversational piece, and it's 49 percent off. You can also bring the outdoors inside when you opt for Sand & Stable's Selah End Table—it doesn't hurt that it's half off, either. Sand & Stable Alyssia Console Table, $180 (was $325) Etta Avenue Abbie Upholstered Side Chair, $200 (was $349) AllModern Davina Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench, $220 (was $528) Gracie Oaks Eulas Etagere Bookcase, $168 (was $479) Sand & Stable Selah End Table, $150 (was $308) Birch Lane Geno Coffee Table, $193 with code SAVE20 (was $471) Etta Avenue Boden Upholstered Bench, $119 (was $149) Three Posts Canterbury End Table, $136 (was $245) Foundstone Gwen Coffee Table, $130 (was $435)