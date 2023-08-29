Wayfair Just Launched Its Labor Day Sale Early—and Shopper-Favorites Are Up to 70% Off

Summer days are starting to wane, but that simply means there are a host of sales to take advantage of thanks to Labor Day and end of season deals. And one home sale you definitely don’t want to miss is Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance, where you can score pieces for up to 70 percent off.

Wayfair is the online destination for nearly any type of home item that might come to mind, and it’s a particularly great spot to score fabulous prices on shopper-favorite pieces like bedding, bath fittings, furniture, and rugs. And the Labor Day sale is packed with items you will definitely want to shop while the sale is live through Tuesday, September 5. So, we scouted out the top 12 items you won’t want to miss while these deals last.

Best Wayfair Labor Day Sale Finds

During fall and winter, we spend a lot of time inside, so add something new to spruce up your kitchen with these counter stools that are on sale for just $41.50 apiece. Then consider your living room, and pick up this performance rug that’s on sale for under $200, is up to the challenge of lots of traffic, and boasts more than 9,200 five-star reviews. We also spotted this handy bathroom cabinet that offers a great way to add extra storage space, this bed that’s marked down to $119, and even this fire pit table that’s $130 off and perfect for cool fall nights. Of course, there are even more items that are worth adding to your cart while prices start at just $25, so keep reading below.

AllModern Edgar Throw Pillow

Wayfair

One of the easiest ways to add color to your space and make it feel refreshed for a new season is to swap out your throw pillows. Your family room sofa and your bed are two great places for the Edgar Throw Pillow. It’s available in 23 colors and three sizes (18 by 18 inches, 20 by 20 inches, and 22 by 22 inches), and you can also choose your fill material (down or polyester/polyfill). Choose your favorites while the pillows are $35 off during the Labor Day sale.

Red Barrel Studio Queen-Size White Suniya Comforter Set

Wayfair

When was the last time you replaced your bedding? Warm up your space for fall and winter with this comforter set that’s on sale for as little as $42 in white (it’s also available in light blue and gray for slightly less). The set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams. The comforter is highlighted as an all-season option, and it’s made from microfiber to offer a comfy and luxurious feel. The key thing with this set is, we don’t expect it to last long, so make sure to shop quickly.

Langley Street Lurdes Geometric Area Rug

Wayfair

Wayfair has tons of rugs, and the Lurdes Geometric Area Rug is just one of many that’s on sale for Labor Day. The pattern gives it a modern feel, and the neutral color means it will match even the most colorful decor. Although the 7-foot, 10-inch by 10-foot, 3-inch rug offers one of the best deals (it’s a whopping $320 off), you can also choose from nine colors and 18 other sizes that range from 2 by 3 feet all the way up to 12 by 15 feet.

Gracie Oaks Coridon Media Console

Wayfair

Most people spend tons of time in their family rooms, especially during fall and winter. So, why not enhance one of your most-used spaces with a new media cabinet? The Coridon Media Console is unique because it acts as a TV stand and a fireplace, thanks to the built-in unit. It measures 58 inches long, and it can hold up to a 65-inch TV. The fireplace is electric, so you’ll simply flick a switch to turn on the faux flames—and the console even has two cabinets and four shelves for extra storage. While it’s on sale for an impressive $545 off, add the console to your family room and get cozy.

Wayfair often runs sales, but few are quite like its Labor Day Clearance event when you can save hundreds of dollars on shopper-favorite items for your kitchen, living room, family room, bedroom, and bathroom. So, take advantage of these great deals while you can, and make sure to scoop up your favorites before they sell out.

Steelside Gaenor Counter Stools, Set of 2

Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Brigit Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet

Wayfair

17 Stories Greylock Bed

Wayfair

Foundstone Codi Performance Rug

Wayfair

Mistana Mid-Century Metal Dining Chairs, Set of 2

Wayfair

Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair

Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Domeier Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table

Wayfair

Sand & Sable Robert Armoire