Hurry! Wayfair’s Fresh-Start Sale Is Going on Right Now, and You Can Get Up to 72% Off

Prices start at just $17.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on January 14, 2023 06:00AM EST

Wayfair Fresh Start Sale Tout
Wayfair has amazing daily deals on home goods, but you can get even steeper discounts during the Fresh-Start Sale that’s happening right now. Level up your bedroom with a new bed frame, mattress, and bedding, or redecorate your living room with chairs and end tables—and everything is up to 72 percent off. Don’t wait to shop because the sale only lasts through January 18, and you won’t want to miss out on these deals. 

You can save up to $700 on a new mattress with this memory foam one from Sealy that starts at just $310. It’s moisture-wicking and designed with cooling technology to ensure you stay cool all night. The foam molds to your body and evenly distributes weight to relieve pressure on your joints, helping you sleep comfortably and wake up without feeling achy.

Another must-shop item is this Cuisinart blender that’s 59 percent off. And you’ll save even more money and counter space because it doubles as a food processor. It can be used to make smoothies, soups, purées, and frozen drinks and to chop vegetables, fruits, and meats. There’s a setting specifically designed for crushing ice, too, so you don’t end up with ice chunks in your drink.

Hurry to shop more deals before this sale ends.

Mercury Row Benitez Twin 76'' Wide Faux Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Wayfair Furniture Deals

Save money on updating your living room and bedroom furniture with these deals starting at just $71. You can shop this three-piece set that includes a coffee table and two end tables for 54 percent off, which equals about $137 per item. This chaise lounge is the perfect spot for reading or napping. While it’s still pricey, it’s currently up to 35 percent off, so now is the time to snag it if you need more seating in your house. You’ll also find bed frames, dressers, and sofas on sale.

Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender

Wayfair Kitchen Deals

Well-known brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, Le Creuset, and more are on sale starting at $24. The popular Magic Bullet from NutriBullet is currently 22 percent off. You can use it to blend, chop, whip, mix, and grind, and it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen. Be sure to check out this dual pressure cooker and air fryer that has nine different functions (pressure cook, air fry/crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate) to cook just about anything.

AllModern Walker Checkered Burnt Orange/Cream Shag Area Rug

Wayfair Rug Deals 

This ‘70s-inspired checkered rug is super on-trend right now. The shag style is cute and cozy, and it comes in seven colors and two sizes. You can also shop neutral colors, like this abstract print cream and gray one or this handmade jute and sisal flatweave rug. There are deals on classic styles, too, like this stain-resistant oriental rug that’s available in multiple sizes and colors, including gray/white/charcoal, gray/sky blue/white/navy, and gray/charcoal/sky blue/navy.

Highland Dunes Rysing Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet

Wayfair Bathroom Deals

Keep your towels and toiletries organized with linen cabinets and makeup containers starting at $17. Cabinets like this one are especially useful if you don’t have a ton of storage space. It goes right over the toilet to make use of the extra vertical room rather than taking up even more space in the bathroom. Another item to shop is this wall-mounted linen cabinet with three open shelves and one enclosed shelf. It’s available in white or espresso wood and is narrow to squeeze into small spots. 

Alwyn Home All Season Goose Down Comforter

Wayfair Bedding Deals

If you sleep hot, you need to try this mattress that contains three layers of breathable hypoallergenic gel memory foam with cooling technology. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to help you feel extra refreshed. You’ll find satin pillowcases that will keep your skin crease-free and your hair healthy starting at only $20 and sheet sets for $24, too. 

More Must-Shop Deals

