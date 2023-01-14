Shopping Hurry! Wayfair’s Fresh-Start Sale Is Going on Right Now, and You Can Get Up to 72% Off Prices start at just $17. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Wayfair has amazing daily deals on home goods, but you can get even steeper discounts during the Fresh-Start Sale that's happening right now. Level up your bedroom with a new bed frame, mattress, and bedding, or redecorate your living room with chairs and end tables—and everything is up to 72 percent off. Don't wait to shop because the sale only lasts through January 18, and you won't want to miss out on these deals. You can save up to $700 on a new mattress with this memory foam one from Sealy that starts at just $310. It's moisture-wicking and designed with cooling technology to ensure you stay cool all night. The foam molds to your body and evenly distributes weight to relieve pressure on your joints, helping you sleep comfortably and wake up without feeling achy. Another must-shop item is this Cuisinart blender that’s 59 percent off. And you’ll save even more money and counter space because it doubles as a food processor. It can be used to make smoothies, soups, purées, and frozen drinks and to chop vegetables, fruits, and meats. There’s a setting specifically designed for crushing ice, too, so you don’t end up with ice chunks in your drink. Hurry to shop more deals before this sale ends. Wayfair Furniture Deals Save money on updating your living room and bedroom furniture with these deals starting at just $71. You can shop this three-piece set that includes a coffee table and two end tables for 54 percent off, which equals about $137 per item. This chaise lounge is the perfect spot for reading or napping. While it’s still pricey, it’s currently up to 35 percent off, so now is the time to snag it if you need more seating in your house. You’ll also find bed frames, dressers, and sofas on sale. Greyleigh Patchway Three-Piece Coffee Table Set, from $410 (was $894) Mercury Row Benitez Wide Faux-Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa, from $349 (was from $786) Breakwater Bay Santa Cruz End Table with Storage, from $149 (was from $281) Sand & Stable Baby & Kids Cade Slipcovered Chaise Lounge, from $810 (was from $1,182) George Oliver Decota Upholstered Armchair, from $195 (was from $250) Greyleigh Aadvik Upholstered Bed, from $165 (was from $200) Andover Mills Hodnett Nightstand Set of Two, from $110 (was from $156) Winston Porter Carlysle Square Tufted Upholstered Headboard, from $71 (was from $110) Beachcrest Home Dmitry Two-Drawer End Table, from $130 (was from $245) Zipcode Design Canas Three-Drawer Dresser, $160 (was $193) Wayfair Kitchen Deals Well-known brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, Le Creuset, and more are on sale starting at $24. The popular Magic Bullet from NutriBullet is currently 22 percent off. You can use it to blend, chop, whip, mix, and grind, and it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen. Be sure to check out this dual pressure cooker and air fryer that has nine different functions (pressure cook, air fry/crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate) to cook just about anything. KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $400 (was $450) Cuisinart 500-Watt Countertop Blender, $73 (was $180) Cuisinart Pro Custom 11-Cup Food Processor, $163 (was $330) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $86 (was $90) Le Creuset Enamel on Steel 1.25-Quart Demi Tea Kettle, $67 (was $84) Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender, $47 (was $90) NutriBullet The Magic Bullet, $47 (was $60) Ninja 8-Quart Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe Xl Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $220 (was $250) Farberware Dishwasher-Safe Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $80 (was $160) Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Six-Piece Kitchen Tool Set, $30 (was $60) BoosBlock R-Board Series Reversible Cutting Board, from $95 (was from $137) Cuisinart Three-Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, $24 (was $33) Wayfair Wayfair Rug Deals This ‘70s-inspired checkered rug is super on-trend right now. The shag style is cute and cozy, and it comes in seven colors and two sizes. You can also shop neutral colors, like this abstract print cream and gray one or this handmade jute and sisal flatweave rug. There are deals on classic styles, too, like this stain-resistant oriental rug that’s available in multiple sizes and colors, including gray/white/charcoal, gray/sky blue/white/navy, and gray/charcoal/sky blue/navy. AllModern Walker Checkered Shag Area Rug, from $148 (was from $180) Trent Austin Design Griffiths Abstract Gray/Cream Area Rug, from $29 (was from $45) Highland Dunes Pollux Jute/Sisal Area Rug, from $55 (was from $97) Langley Street Fitz Oriental Area Rug, from $47 (was from $105) Calvo Oriental Charcoal/Light Beige Runner, $63 (was $130) Birch Lane Bronner Kilkenny Handmade Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, from $83 (was from $119) Wayfair Basics Bath Rug, from $20 (was from $21) Wayfair Wayfair Bathroom Deals Keep your towels and toiletries organized with linen cabinets and makeup containers starting at $17. Cabinets like this one are especially useful if you don’t have a ton of storage space. It goes right over the toilet to make use of the extra vertical room rather than taking up even more space in the bathroom. Another item to shop is this wall-mounted linen cabinet with three open shelves and one enclosed shelf. It’s available in white or espresso wood and is narrow to squeeze into small spots. Highland Dunes Rysing Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet, $96 (was $105) Birch Lane Grant Two-Piece Solid Wood Floating Shelf, $43 (was $60) 17 Stories Eckles Freestanding Over-The-Toilet Storage, $110 (was $174) Longshore Tides Four-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set, $19 (was $50) Winston Porter Carminia Linen Cabinet, from $77 (was $110) Fleur De Lis Living Margarida Free Standing Toilet Paper Holder and Dispenser, $17 (was $24) Mercer41 Condon Glass Makeup Organizer, $132 (was $140) Etta Avenue Shyanne Eight-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set, $105 (was $175) Wayfair Wayfair Bedding Deals If you sleep hot, you need to try this mattress that contains three layers of breathable hypoallergenic gel memory foam with cooling technology. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to help you feel extra refreshed. You’ll find satin pillowcases that will keep your skin crease-free and your hair healthy starting at only $20 and sheet sets for $24, too. Latitude Run All-Season Polyester Down Alternative Comforter, from $26 (was from $60) Alwyn Home All-Season Goose Down Comforter, from $130 (was from $300) Alcott Hill Journey Three-Piece Reversible Scalloped Edge Coverlet Set, $64 (was $90) Union Rustic Fabian Woven Throw Blanket, $39 (was $66) Ebern Designs Andresen Sheet Set, $24 (was $50) Etta Avenue Kaius Interiors Two-Pack Satin Pillowcases, from $19 (was from $27) Wayfair Basics Super Soft Plush Blanket, from $18 (was from $23) Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress, from $235 (was from $510) Sealy to Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box, from $310 (was from $1,099) Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $167 (was from $230) Wayfair Sleep 3-Inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, from $49 (was from $170) More Must-Shop Deals New Year, New Bath Mat—and This Reversible Set Is Almost Half Off at Target Right Now Psst! 