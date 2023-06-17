You Can Score Entryway Furniture Up to 50% Off During Wayfair’s Massive Furniture Sale

Hurry, you only have a few days left to shop!

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on June 17, 2023

The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entry is the doorway to every other space in the house. Whether it actually constitutes a foyer or you’re working with a smaller entryway, this is the first impression guests will have of your home, and how you decorate it sets the tone for the rest of it. You can elevate the space with a stylish yet functional entryway table or stay organized with a coat hook rack with shoe storage. And with Wayfair’s current furniture sale, you can grab entryway decor at up to 50 percent off.

To help you navigate your way through Wayfair's entryway decor sale, check out our favorite picks below—starting at just $45.

Entryway Furniture Deals at Wayfair

If you have the room, this multi-functional hall tree has a bench, shoe storage, and hanging hooks—everything you could want to create a functional entry space. It’s currently available in brown oak with sleek black metal hooks, which give it a rustic, farmhouse vibe. With four hooks and eight shoe cubbies, it’s ideal for families with lots of stuff to store. It’s 62 percent off right now!

Wayfair Allan Hall Tree 39.6'' Wide with Bench and Shoe Storage

Wayfair

To buy: $217 (was $568); wayfair

Available in yellow, white, and espresso, this contemporary bench puts a modern twist on storage. Asymmetrical in style, one side of it is outfitted with a comfortable, foam-lined cushion, and the other has a console-esque drawer for storing anything you want out of sight. The cushioned section offers the perfect seating option for putting on or taking off your shoes at the door.

Wayfair Hartnett Storage Bench

Wayfair

To buy: $195 (was $319); wayfair

For fans of the Kelly Clarkson Home collection for Wayfair, this solid wood console table that comes in black is more than 60 percent off right now (or 73 percent off if you get it in pale blue). It’s a slim table meant for narrow spaces that could use more functionality, like a small surface for leaving keys or a drawer for storing out-of-sight items you might need quick access to.

Wayfair Cholet 24'' Console Table

Wayfair

To buy: $173 (was $441); wayfair.

As one of Wayfair’s current closeout deals, this is likely as low as you’re going to see the price for this wall-mounted coat rack, so if it’s your style, act now. It comes in black wash, white, black white antique, blue black, blue yellow antique, brown antique, and plenty of additional color options for any palette or style. It adds some vintage flair to the entryway and the shelf on top gives you another opportunity to show off your decorating style.

Wayfair Sorrento 4 Hook Wall Mounted Coat Rack

Wayfair

To buy: From $48 (was from $72); wayfair.

Continue browsing these picks for more marked down entryway furniture, or head over to Wayfair’s furniture sale to shop all categories.

Wayfair Donan Freestanding 8 - Hook Coat Rack

Wayfair

To buy: $202 (was $689); wayfair

Wayfair Hoehne 44'' Solid Wood Console Table

Wayfair

To buy: $200 (was $240); wayfair

Wayfair Crepeau Console Table

Wayfair

To buy: From $117 (was from $194); wayfair

Wayfair Kaylie Round Metal Wall Mirror

Wayfair

To buy: $114 (was $225); wayfair

Wayfair Parke Hall Tree 27.6'' Wide with Bench and Shoe Storage

Wayfair

To buy: $47 (was $77); wayfair

Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table

Wayfair

To buy: $126 (was $415); wayfair

Wayfair Martinsen Rectangle Metal Mirror

Wayfair

To buy: $122 (was $169); wayfair

Wayfair Malmesbury 35.8'' Console Table

Wayfair

To buy: $138 (was $318); wayfair

Wayfair Thrapst Bench

Wayfair

To buy: $156 (was $198); wayfair

Wayfair Wrenshall Coffee Table with Storage

Wayfair

To buy: $112 (was $136); wayfair

Wayfair Lakya Hall Tree 36.2'' Wide with Bench and Shoe Storage

Wayfair

To buy: $82 (was $146); wayfair

Wayfair Briananthony Storage Bench

Wayfair

To buy: $160 (was $421); wayfair.

