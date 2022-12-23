Refresh Your Space and Score Up to 86% Off Thousands of Home Goods During Wayfair’s Epic End-of-Year Sale

Deals start at just $25.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 06:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wayfair Deals Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for saving on big-ticket items that have been sitting in your wishlist. 2023 isn't even two weeks away, and you probably have plenty of ideas about how to ring in the New Year right. Refreshing your space can make you feel like you're starting over on the right foot. New year, new you, new home decor.

Wayfair's End-of-Year sale offers affordable upgrades that will make your home feel like new again. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save up to 60 percent on everything from area rugs and storage solutions to living room furniture and bed linens. The sale is going on now through January 4, and Wayfair has slashed prices on homewares in just about every category.

We dug through thousands of markdowns to uncover the best deals on stylish home finds to spruce up your home for the new year without splurging. Prices start at just $25.

Check out the top deals on bedding, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and more below.

The 10 Best Wayfair End-of-Year Deals:

Wicker/Rattan 4 Person Seating Group

Wayfair

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:

We might be spending most of our time indoors these days, but with these steep discounts, it's the perfect time of year to think about revamping your patio. Transform your outdoor seating arrangement with the Ivy Bronx Wicker Four Person set, which is 86 percent off right now. With 12 colors to choose from, you can add a splash of color to your deck with the Ebern Design Steel Patio Side Table or the Siyan Steel Arm Chair. Prepare for the glorious summer sun with a UV-resistant umbrella like this one from Arlmont & Co.

Selah 20'' Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

Wayfair

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals:

We spend so much time gathering in our living rooms, streaming entertainment, and hosting game nights with friends. It’s no wonder you want to maximize comfort. With the plush Mercury Row Almeda Armchair, you can create an inviting atmosphere for your household and guests. If you’re short on space, the Gracie Oaks Haneline Coffee Table's discreet lift-top can store fuzzy throws and remotes or function as an elevated surface for those days you might be working from home (and your couch). Take advantage of the slim Trent Austin Design Grinnell End Table to give your living room some rustic charm with plenty of storage.

Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Wayfair

The Best Area Rug Deals:

Joss & Main's Laina Ahsaad Woven Area Rug is the perfect way to add a little texture to your hard floors while saving 60 percent. If you're looking to add color to your space and bring together a vivid array of decor, try this option from Mistana or Union Amanti's Moroccan Power Loom Rug, which comes in 31 shapes and sizes. The water- and stain-resistant Lark Manor Deltana Area Rug is stylish and rugged to fit just as well in your outdoor space as in any room in your home.

Eddie Bauer Sherwood Cozy Reversible Micro Suede Comforter Set

Wayfair

The Best Bedding Deals:

Your bedroom is your oasis, so treat it as such. Lean into your urge to lounge this season with a soft and rich comforter set such as Eddie Bauer's—plus, it's reversible. The Dakota Fields' Onsted Cotton Duvet Cover will bring some cozy details into your bedroom with its fun geometric motif. Give your bed a silky smooth vibe with Orren Ellis' wrinkle-resistant Saraina Six-Piece Satin Sheet Set, or wake up like you're in a "five-star hotel" with the premium Wade Logan Tetbury Sheet Set that starts at just $25.

Shark Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum

Wayfair

The Best Appliance Deals:

Now's your chance to find coveted kitchen appliances and home gadgets at up to 60 percent off. KitchenAid's top-of-the-line 10 Speed 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer is currently $70 off. Coffee lovers can save 56 percent on the Krups Electric Coffee Grinder and snag KitchenAid's Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $90. If you're currently prioritizing tidying up your house for the new year, you'll be happy to note that Shark's 2-in-1 Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum is just $160 right now.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Way Day Deals Roundup Tout
Way Day is Here Again! Save Up to 80% on Home Goods, Furniture, and More at Wayfair Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Furniture Trends 2023 Freelance Roundup tout
15 Furniture Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023, According to Interior Designers
Target Space Saving Furniture Deals Tout
These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target
macys-faux-fur-finds-tout
11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Wayfair Memorial Day Deals
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Came Early, With Deals on Home and Patio Essentials for Up to 70% Off
Best Furniture Stores
The 29 Best Furniture Stores of 2022 for Every Style and Budget
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Grelo Home Rustic Entryway Tables
The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Living Accent Side or Coffee
15 Jaw-Dropping Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Before Black Friday—Up to 68% Off
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
rs-amazon-fall-decor-ideas-getty-1389207064
Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale
sage-green-paint-GettyImages-1299098384
Sage Green Is Having a Moment and These Natural-Looking Home Decor Pieces and Furniture Start at $11