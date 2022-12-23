Refresh Your Space and Score Up to 86% Off Thousands of Home Goods During Wayfair’s Epic End-of-Year Sale

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for saving on big-ticket items that have been sitting in your wishlist. 2023 isn't even two weeks away, and you probably have plenty of ideas about how to ring in the New Year right. Refreshing your space can make you feel like you're starting over on the right foot. New year, new you, new home decor.

Wayfair's End-of-Year sale offers affordable upgrades that will make your home feel like new again. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save up to 60 percent on everything from area rugs and storage solutions to living room furniture and bed linens. The sale is going on now through January 4, and Wayfair has slashed prices on homewares in just about every category.

We dug through thousands of markdowns to uncover the best deals on stylish home finds to spruce up your home for the new year without splurging. Prices start at just $25.

Check out the top deals on bedding, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and more below.

The 10 Best Wayfair End-of-Year Deals:

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:

We might be spending most of our time indoors these days, but with these steep discounts, it's the perfect time of year to think about revamping your patio. Transform your outdoor seating arrangement with the Ivy Bronx Wicker Four Person set, which is 86 percent off right now. With 12 colors to choose from, you can add a splash of color to your deck with the Ebern Design Steel Patio Side Table or the Siyan Steel Arm Chair. Prepare for the glorious summer sun with a UV-resistant umbrella like this one from Arlmont & Co.

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals:

We spend so much time gathering in our living rooms, streaming entertainment, and hosting game nights with friends. It’s no wonder you want to maximize comfort. With the plush Mercury Row Almeda Armchair, you can create an inviting atmosphere for your household and guests. If you’re short on space, the Gracie Oaks Haneline Coffee Table's discreet lift-top can store fuzzy throws and remotes or function as an elevated surface for those days you might be working from home (and your couch). Take advantage of the slim Trent Austin Design Grinnell End Table to give your living room some rustic charm with plenty of storage.

The Best Area Rug Deals:

Joss & Main's Laina Ahsaad Woven Area Rug is the perfect way to add a little texture to your hard floors while saving 60 percent. If you're looking to add color to your space and bring together a vivid array of decor, try this option from Mistana or Union Amanti's Moroccan Power Loom Rug, which comes in 31 shapes and sizes. The water- and stain-resistant Lark Manor Deltana Area Rug is stylish and rugged to fit just as well in your outdoor space as in any room in your home.

The Best Bedding Deals:

Your bedroom is your oasis, so treat it as such. Lean into your urge to lounge this season with a soft and rich comforter set such as Eddie Bauer's—plus, it's reversible. The Dakota Fields' Onsted Cotton Duvet Cover will bring some cozy details into your bedroom with its fun geometric motif. Give your bed a silky smooth vibe with Orren Ellis' wrinkle-resistant Saraina Six-Piece Satin Sheet Set, or wake up like you're in a "five-star hotel" with the premium Wade Logan Tetbury Sheet Set that starts at just $25.

The Best Appliance Deals:

Now's your chance to find coveted kitchen appliances and home gadgets at up to 60 percent off. KitchenAid's top-of-the-line 10 Speed 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer is currently $70 off. Coffee lovers can save 56 percent on the Krups Electric Coffee Grinder and snag KitchenAid's Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $90. If you're currently prioritizing tidying up your house for the new year, you'll be happy to note that Shark's 2-in-1 Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum is just $160 right now.