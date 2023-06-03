You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’

Hurry, this deal won’t last long!

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Warner's Invisible Bliss Bra Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Looking for a comfortable bra that’s stylish and practically invisible under clothes? Then a T-shirt bra is what you’re after. One that shoppers can’t stop raving about is this wireless option from Warner’s that delivers on both. Bonus: It’s up to 57 percent off on Amazon right now. 

The Warner’s brand is a shopper favorite for several reasons—and is also why you’ll find many of their bras on Amazon’s best-seller list! They’re known for feeling good on while delivering lift and cushion, and this Invisible Bliss T-shirt Bra is no exception. In fact, the bra has more than 2,500 five-star ratings from reviewers obsessed with it, and one person even said it’s so comfy, they “didn't want to take it off at the end of the day.” 

Warner's Women's Invisible Bliss Cotton Comfort Wireless Lift

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $44); amazon.com.

The bra is made with a breathable cotton blend, which is perfect for summer wear. People confirm it’s nice on the skin, and one shopper who dubbed it the “most comfortable bra ever” claims “you can barely feel it.” And because of its seamless design, you won’t see it under your blouses, either. 

In addition to its material, the bra’s wireless design also adds to that invisible-like experience. Its lightly-padded cups lift and support breasts sans those metal underwires that typically poke after several wears. This pick also has decent wing coverage on the sides for additional support, complete with a hook and eye closure in the back. You’ll also get fairly wide over-the-shoulder straps that aid in giving you a natural push-up look. Although they’re not adjustable, several  shoppers confirm that they don’t fall down. 

If you’ve been shopping around for a wireless bra, chances are you found several that are comfy, but may not look so nice. This pick is not that. The simple bra has a sleek appearance with a plunging neckline that shows off a bit of cleavage in low-cut tops. It even has a cute little bow in the middle and comes in five classic colors, including toasted almond, gray, and white. 

“This is by far the most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” one person wrote. “No underwire poking me, it stays in place, no falling bra straps and full coverage, but [it] doesn't look like a grandma bra.”

And another reviewer shopping with hot weather in mind wrote, “I personally am thrilled with this bra. It fits perfectly and I was looking for a cotton bra to take on a trip to Spain in the summer where it is mercilessly hot. This bra is so comfortable that it feels like a sports bra, but with the support of a regular bra.”

Now’s your chance to find out just how comfy this bra is. Scoop up the Warner’s T-shirt bra now while it’s on major discount at Amazon. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Home Soft Goods One-Off Pack of 2 Pillows Tout
Reviewers Say They Sleep ‘Like a Baby’ With These Pillows That Are Currently on Sale for 44% Off
Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron Tout
The Best-Selling Hot Tools Curling Iron That Looks Like It ‘Belongs in a Professional Beauty Salon’ Is on Sale
Related Articles
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Wireless Bra Tout
The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Ultrasoft Wirefree Bra
This $15 Wireless Bra With Over 7,500 Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Even Fall Asleep in It
Two of the most comfortable bras on models with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 12 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Purple bras on pink background
How to Create a Bra Wardrobe
One of the best strapless bras on a blue background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three of the best bras for large busts on a peach background.
The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Hanes Perfect Short Sleeve T-Shirt tout
This Hanes T-Shirt Is an ‘All-Time Favorite for Fit and Quality’—and It’s Priced From $9
person wearing a white t-shirt
The 15 Best White T-Shirts of 2023 to Complete Any Wardrobe
This âSmooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistantâ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratingsâand It's 36% Off
This ‘Smooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistant’ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's 36% Off
WingWoman Contour Bra
The 17 Best Wireless Bras of 2023 for All-Day Support and Comfort
Target Memorial Day sale
We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale
three bras on pink background
The 12 Best Bras of 2023 for Every Size and Style
ENBLISS Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra Tout
Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend