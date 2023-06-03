You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’

Looking for a comfortable bra that’s stylish and practically invisible under clothes? Then a T-shirt bra is what you’re after. One that shoppers can’t stop raving about is this wireless option from Warner’s that delivers on both. Bonus: It’s up to 57 percent off on Amazon right now.

The Warner’s brand is a shopper favorite for several reasons—and is also why you’ll find many of their bras on Amazon’s best-seller list! They’re known for feeling good on while delivering lift and cushion, and this Invisible Bliss T-shirt Bra is no exception. In fact, the bra has more than 2,500 five-star ratings from reviewers obsessed with it, and one person even said it’s so comfy, they “didn't want to take it off at the end of the day.”

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $44); amazon.com.

The bra is made with a breathable cotton blend, which is perfect for summer wear. People confirm it’s nice on the skin, and one shopper who dubbed it the “most comfortable bra ever” claims “you can barely feel it.” And because of its seamless design, you won’t see it under your blouses, either.

In addition to its material, the bra’s wireless design also adds to that invisible-like experience. Its lightly-padded cups lift and support breasts sans those metal underwires that typically poke after several wears. This pick also has decent wing coverage on the sides for additional support, complete with a hook and eye closure in the back. You’ll also get fairly wide over-the-shoulder straps that aid in giving you a natural push-up look. Although they’re not adjustable, several shoppers confirm that they don’t fall down.

If you’ve been shopping around for a wireless bra, chances are you found several that are comfy, but may not look so nice. This pick is not that. The simple bra has a sleek appearance with a plunging neckline that shows off a bit of cleavage in low-cut tops. It even has a cute little bow in the middle and comes in five classic colors, including toasted almond, gray, and white.

“This is by far the most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” one person wrote. “No underwire poking me, it stays in place, no falling bra straps and full coverage, but [it] doesn't look like a grandma bra.”

And another reviewer shopping with hot weather in mind wrote, “I personally am thrilled with this bra. It fits perfectly and I was looking for a cotton bra to take on a trip to Spain in the summer where it is mercilessly hot. This bra is so comfortable that it feels like a sports bra, but with the support of a regular bra.”

Now’s your chance to find out just how comfy this bra is. Scoop up the Warner’s T-shirt bra now while it’s on major discount at Amazon.

