This $22 Top-Selling Wireless Bra Provides the Ultimate Comfort and Support for In-Between Sizes

Shoppers say it’s so comfy, they can even sleep in it.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon comfy Warner's bra tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Finding the perfect bra can often seem impossible—especially if you're shopping for one online. Everyone is looking for something different, whether that's comfort, support, aesthetics, or something to provide a bit of a boost. However, it can be increasingly difficult to find a design that fits your needs when you run between cup sizes. If you fall under this category, fortunately, Amazon shoppers have done the work for you and found a wireless wonder.

Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Bra is one of the top-selling bras in Amazon’s Everyday Bras category and has earned the approval of more than 4,600 reviewers for its undeniable all-day comfort and support. Rather than following standard sizes, this machine-washable bra comes in sizes XS to 3X, so you can find the optimal fit by referring to the brand's size chart, even if you often measure "in between" cups. It even comes in delicate colors like powder blue as well as classic hues like black, gray, and nude. The pricing will depend on the size and color of your choosing, however, most styles are on sale for 50 percent off right now, so you can snatch them up for $22.

Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless bra

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $44); amazon.com.

The timeless design is constructed from a 94 percent nylon and 6 percent elastane blend with an all-over stretch that conforms to your shape. It also boasts side-smoothing panels and wide straps that "never fall" and "​​make it easy to adjust," according to one reviewer. They also praised the "sewn-in" cup liners that "won't migrate in the wash," unlike other wireless styles.

Another customer who declared the full-coverage option their "favorite bra ever," described it as "perfect under T-shirts​​" and so comfy, you "could even sleep in it." From hiking to pickleball, the Easy Does It Wireless Bra is the "only bra" they wear. "​​These bras have a slight padding and don't leave you feeling exposed when it is cold outside… I am thrilled to finally find an affordable bra that I love wearing."

With over 27,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Bra is worth considering if you've been searching for a comfortable and supportive style under $25.

Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $44); amazon.com.

Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $44); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Home Soft Good One-Off: Sheet Set/Blanket/Comforter Deal Tout
Level-Up Your Bedding With This 7-Piece Set That Amazon Shoppers Say Is ‘Soft and Lightweight’
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags
Amazon Shoppers Fit Multiple Comforters and Coats in These Vacuum Bags and Still ‘Had Room to Spare’
Amazon multipurpose furniture store TOUT
Amazon Launched Another Store Devoted to Multipurpose Furniture in Time for Spring—and Pieces Start at $36
Related Articles
Bali womens One Smooth U Underwire Bra Tout
Found: ‘The Most Amazing Bra on Amazon’ That Delivers Comfort, Support, and Style Is Up to 58% Off
Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers TOUT
Comfortable Fashion Sneakers From Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and More Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Two of the best leggings on a pink polka dot background.
The 14 Best Leggings of 2023
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra tout
This Amazon Best-Seller Is Dubbed the ‘Holy Grail of Bras,’ and It Starts at $16
Three of the best bras for large busts on a peach background.
The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Aerie Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra Tout
I Get So Many Compliments on This Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra From This Popular Mall Brand
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
WingWoman Contour Bra
The 17 Best Wireless Bras of 2023 for All-Day Support and Comfort
three bras on pink background
The 12 Best Bras of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Bravado Designs Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra
This Wireless Find Is So Good, Nordstrom Shoppers Are Calling It the 'Best Bra Ever'
Best High-Waisted Leggings
The 12 Best High-Waisted Leggings of 2023
Warners No Side Effects Wireless Bra
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Bras for This 'Ridiculously Comfy' Wireless One That's Up to 55% Off
Best Shapewear of 2022
The Best Shapewear of 2023 for Every Style