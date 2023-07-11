Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There

Snap it up while it’s 55 percent off!

By
Quinn Gawronski
Quinn Gawronski

Quinn Gawronski is the Associate Commerce Editor for Real Simple.

Published on July 11, 2023 07:30AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and there are some seriously incredible deals to shop on, with everything from vacuums to summer fashion. If you’re searching for a comfortable bra that doesn’t compromise on support or coverage, add the Warner’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra to your cart ASAP. 

The Warner’s Cloud 9 Comfort Bra is 55 percent off right now, bringing its already affordable price tag even lower. It’s so soft that you might just forget you’re wearing a bra, not to mention that it doesn’t have any of the issues most bras have like pesky underwire, stiff cups, or gaping to boot. With lightly lined coverage and soft brushed fabric, you can wear this comfy bra under almost any outfit for a smooth, invisible look. 

Amazon PD Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269

Amazon

It includes handy front-adjustable straps, which make it easy to alter the bra’s fit without craning around to reach them. The bra has three hook eye closures in the back and a bottom comfort band that stays in place without digging in. Plus, with 15 colors to choose from and 12 sizes ranging from 34A to 38D, you can find a fit and style tailored to you. 

If our word isn’t enough to convince you that this bra will be your new everyday favorite, it also boasts over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with an impressive 4.5 stars overall. Fans of the Warner’s Cloud 9 Comfort Bra rave about the bra straps, which rest securely on the shoulders without causing any strain or tension, and the long-lasting construction that doesn’t shrink or lose shape over time. 

“After trying on literally hundreds of bras over the past five years, this is the keeper,” says one reviewer, who gave the bra a perfect five-star rating and noted that the straps are their favorite feature. “They are so soft, and the hooks are almost unnoticeable and are soft and comfortable when adjusted,” they explained. They added that in the past, bra straps have caused them “so much pain and tension” in their neck and shoulders, but with this bra, there are “no more metal chunky straps to dig into [their] shoulders or back!” and “no annoying wires to punch or poke.” 

For those who want to skip the exhaustive hunt for a comfortable yet flattering everyday bra, opt for Warner’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra. This pick gives you that barely-there feeling, so you can wear it from morning to night without aches or pains. Don’t miss this Amazon Prime Day deal while the bra is more than half off, and keep scrolling for more discounts on other bras. 

Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra 

Amazon PD Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Amazon

Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon PD Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon

Maidenform DreamWire Underwire No-Poke Push-Up Bra

Amazon PD Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra

Amazon

Warner's Women's Easy Does It Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra

Amazon PD Warner's Women's Easy Does It Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

Cmojsk Backless Strapless Adhesive Invisible Push Up Bra

Amazon PD Cmojsk Sticky Bra

Amazon

Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra

Amazon PD Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra

Amazon

Maidenform Womens Pure Comfort Bralette With Lace Trim

Amazon PD Maidenform Womens Pure Comfort Bralette

Amazon

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Medium Support Yoga Bra

Amazon PD RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women

Amazon
