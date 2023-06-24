The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day

It’s also supportive and breathable.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Wireless Bra Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Let’s face it: Shopping for bras can get expensive. They usually cost upwards of $50 and sometimes, they’re not as comfortable as promised in the store. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to discover this Warner’s wireless bra that they say is “supremely comfortable” and is “by far the best.” And Amazon slashed its price before Prime Day even starts—up to 63 percent off.

The Warner’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Bra is a top pick on Amazon, earning 4,500 five-star ratings so far. Shoppers can’t get over how comfortable it feels while on, which is why one person said, “With this bra, I forget I’m even wearing one.” Oh, and it looks so stylish, too. 

Amazon Prime Day Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $44); amazon.com.

Made with a blend of durable polyester and flexible spandex, this built-to-last everyday bra moves with you for ultimate comfort. Shoppers confirm that it has a lightweight feel and keeps them cool in the warm summer months. Plus, the bra feels so soft on the skin that reviewers claim it “must be made of angel wings and butter.”

The triangle cups have a thin padding for a seamless appearance under your tops and blouses while providing a natural lift. And yes, that’s without the poking and prodding of wires. The bra is built without underwire shaping, and yet, people say it still “provides plenty of support.” It has adjustable over-the-shoulder straps and wide wings that hug your sides. Oh, and you’ll love that the cups separate breasts to prevent the horrid uniboob feel. 

Unlike sports bras that deliver comfort, but not so much on style, this wireless pick does both. In addition to the support, the Warner’s bra also has this pretty lace detailing along the band and comes in seven colors, including classic options like toasted almond, white, black, and butterscotch. 

"I bought four of these bras in different shades two years ago and they are still by far my favorite go-to bras in my rotation,” wrote one person who calls this their “favorite everyday bra.” “They are so comfortable yet supportive. It fits against my skin perfectly and doesn’t appear with lines or lumps under my T-shirts. Absolutely love them.”

Another shopper who loves this bra for its wireless design said, “This bra is better than wearing pajamas and is so soft. The purposeful lace that wraps around doesn't dig in. Best of all, it's not 'old lady' looking (coming from an old lady). I'm buying other colors and ditching my other bras!”

Snap up the Warner’s wireless bra on Amazon now while it’s on sale for just $16. And if you’re curious what other early Prime Day bra deals are happening right now, scroll through the rest below. 

More Early Prime Day Comfy Bra Deals

Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Bra

Amazon Prime Day Warner's Easy Does It Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $42); amazon.com.

True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

Amazon Prime Day True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire Bra

Amazon Prime Day Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $48); amazon.com.

Warner's No Side Effects Smoothing Comfort Wireless T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Prime Day Warner's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lift T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $46); amazon.com.

Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Bralette

Amazon Prime Day Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Longline Bralette

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $40); amazon.com.

Hanes Ultimate Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Prime Day Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Bali Comfort Revolution ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Amazon Prime Day Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $44); amazon.com.

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Bra

Amazon Prime Day True & Co True Body V Neck Bra

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $49); amazon.com.

Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra

Amazon Prime Day Maidenform Comfort Devotion Bra

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $48); amazon.com.

Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra

Amazon Prime Day Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $48); amazon.com.

