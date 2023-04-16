Ready, Set, Summer! Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Are on Sale at Amazon Up to 76% Off

Warm-weather styles with tons of five-star ratings start at just $9.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Published on April 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Summer is nearly here, and with it brings sunshine, high temperatures, and a potential beach get-away. Finding affordable and stylish outfits for days spent poolside or in the sand can feel like another to-do on your travel agenda. Thankfully, Amazon just released this new Warm-Weather Edit section filled with travel picks—and these are all under $45.

Discover a range of sunny vacation clothes and accessories that will keep you covered from your head to your feet, starting at just $9. There are on-sale pieces like flowy maxi dresses, mesh totes, polarized sunglasses, and comfortable slides that are sure to impress. Get ready to grab one—or several—for your upcoming travels at Amazon now. 

Sunny Vacation Styles Under $45 at Amazon

Embarking on foreign excursions and exploring new places calls for a stylish outfit you can rely on. This flowy A-line maxi dress with more than 3,500 five-star ratings is a popular pick amongst shoppers for its versatile wear and long-lasting comfort. The dress can be worn casually with sandals or paired with wedges and a clutch for an elevated look. Plus, it comes in 32 colors and designs, including solid colors and polka dot picks. It’s also on sale and hasan additional coupon, marking the price down to as low as $18. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $18 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

A go-to beach bag is a must-have for holding all of your essentials when you’re on vacation. This hand-woven shoulder bag is a great option that shoppers say packs well, is lightweight, and has plenty of room for essentials. And it can be used well past your travels—one shopper even wrote how they’ll be “using it all summer.” The straw bag makes for a stunning accessory thanks to its durable leather straps and artisan-made design, making it perfect with any outfit..

XMLMRY Straw Handbag

Amazon

To buy: From $27 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

In need of something new to wear over your swimsuit? This sleeveless crochet cover-up has slits on both sides of the legs and airy holes throughout the midi dress design for optimal coverage and breathability. The knit piece is made of a soft and stretchy fabric that can be worn over a bikini, one piece, or tankini. Choose from 21 different colors, and pair with your favorite sunglasses, tote, and flip-flops. 

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

To buy: From $32 (was $42); amazon.com.

These best-selling slides are the perfect sunny-weather shoe to slip on while you’re in vacation mode. The sandals are made with a lightweight and waterproof foam that molds to the curves of your feet. It’s why you can comfortably head to the beach, go on a walk, or wear them around your home. Plus, the shoe is built with two adjustable straps to keep your feet secure. The flat sandals have more than 37,600 five-star ratings and come in 55 different colors and styles. 

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides

Amazon

To buy: From $19 (was $23); amazon.com.

Forget squinting through sunny afternoons or accidentally closing your eyes in pictures— these popular polarized sunglasses are here to help. The sunglasses feature a classic aviator style that goes with everything. Plus, you can relax comfortably at the pool with this stylish eyewear must-have because it blocks out bright ultraviolet rays via a protective coating on the lenses. The sunglasses have earned more than 11,000 five-star ratings and come in eight colors.

SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: From $15 (was $27); amazon.com.

Looking for even more warm-weather styles for your upcoming sunny vacation? Keep scrolling below for finds under $45 at Amazon. 

BIG DART Womens Dressy Blouse

Amazon

To buy: From $24 (was $29); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $41 (was $50); amazon.com.

Ekouaer Women's Short Sarongs Beach Wrap

Amazon

To buy: From $8 (was $13); amazon.com.

BerryGo Women's Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt

Amazon

To buy: From $29 (was $38); amazon.com.

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was $17); amazon.com.

ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: From $12; amazon.com.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Amazon

To buy: From $21 (was $36); amazon.com.

