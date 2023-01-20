This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35

It’s so quiet, it won’t wake you up, either.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 07:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Essential oil diffusers are a simple way to make sure your home always smells fresh, especially if you live with pets or enjoy cooking fragrant food. Since air fresheners can only do so much to cover up smells, a diffuser is the way to go for a consistently clean-scented house. Not to mention, they can also help with relaxation, sleep, and stress relief, too. Diffusers can run on the expensive side, though. Luckily, if you’re looking for a nice one on a budget, we found one that you’ll love—and it’s just $35 thanks to a coupon at Amazon.

The best thing about the Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser is that it looks chic and actually matches your design aesthetic, with shoppers praising how subtle it is. It features a handmade ceramic cover and comes in five neutral colors that will go with just about any decor or color scheme: terracotta, black, gray, white, and light pink. According to one reviewer, the diffuser is “absolutely beautiful,” and the “pictures do not do this justice.”

Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.

There are two mist modes to choose from, continuous or intermittent, so you can customize it to your preferences. If you like to use calming scents to help you relax before bed, the continuous mode can run all night long while you sleep. One shopper explained that “a nice steady mist rises out of it continuously for over 8 hours.”  

The device also has a safety feature that triggers it to automatically shut off when it runs out of water. And at just 7.5 inches tall, the diffuser is the perfect size to fit on a bedside table without taking up too much space. Plus, it runs quietly, so it won’t wake you up, either. 

This aesthetic essential oil diffuser from Wanlola will beautifully blend in with your decor while making your home smell amazing, plus it’s affordable. Shop it at Amazon now, and don’t forget to click the on-page coupon before checkout to save a few extra dollars on it. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Beauty Lovers—and It's Up to 40% Off
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Tout
50 Impressive Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon—All Under $55
valentine's day gifts
The 32 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Amazon Spa Bathroom Storefront Tout
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
Dartwood Premium Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier
The ‘Tiny but Mighty’ Diffuser and Humidifier With Near-Perfect Ratings Is Steeply Discounted at Target
BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Bombs
Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30
Nordstrom Valentine's Under $50 Tout
Surprise Your Valentine With These 14 Luxurious Gifts at Nordstrom—All Under $50
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Target Heart Shaped Decor Tout
Valentine’s Day-Inspired Decor at Target Includes Rugs, Throw Pillows, and Wreaths—and Prices Start at $3
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
blue desk lamp and gold desk lamp
The 10 Best Desk Lamps of 2023
Loftie Clock
My Favorite Alarm Clock Brand Just Launched a Coordinating Sunrise Lamp—and It’s Now 25% Off
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Essential Oil Diffusers for Daily Aromatherapy
Fall Decor
15 Interior Designer-Approved Fall Decor Staples You Need to Incorporate in Your Living Room—Starting at $17
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale