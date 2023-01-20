This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35

Essential oil diffusers are a simple way to make sure your home always smells fresh, especially if you live with pets or enjoy cooking fragrant food. Since air fresheners can only do so much to cover up smells, a diffuser is the way to go for a consistently clean-scented house. Not to mention, they can also help with relaxation, sleep, and stress relief, too. Diffusers can run on the expensive side, though. Luckily, if you’re looking for a nice one on a budget, we found one that you’ll love—and it’s just $35 thanks to a coupon at Amazon.

The best thing about the Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser is that it looks chic and actually matches your design aesthetic, with shoppers praising how subtle it is. It features a handmade ceramic cover and comes in five neutral colors that will go with just about any decor or color scheme: terracotta, black, gray, white, and light pink. According to one reviewer, the diffuser is “absolutely beautiful,” and the “pictures do not do this justice.”

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.

There are two mist modes to choose from, continuous or intermittent, so you can customize it to your preferences. If you like to use calming scents to help you relax before bed, the continuous mode can run all night long while you sleep. One shopper explained that “a nice steady mist rises out of it continuously for over 8 hours.”

The device also has a safety feature that triggers it to automatically shut off when it runs out of water. And at just 7.5 inches tall, the diffuser is the perfect size to fit on a bedside table without taking up too much space. Plus, it runs quietly, so it won’t wake you up, either.

This aesthetic essential oil diffuser from Wanlola will beautifully blend in with your decor while making your home smell amazing, plus it’s affordable. Shop it at Amazon now, and don’t forget to click the on-page coupon before checkout to save a few extra dollars on it.