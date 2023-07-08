Sustainable Kitchen Brand W&P Just Launched a New Product to Keep Leftovers Fresh and Cut Down on Waste

Everyone has had that moment of looking in the fridge and not remembering how long those leftovers have been sitting there or what they even are. If that happens more than you’d like to admit, sustainable kitchen brand W&P has another solution for storing food while minimizing waste. The company just launched reusable Roll Tight Storage Bags to replace single-use plastic bags or wraps. The set of three is just over $8 apiece, which is definitely worth it since you can use them over and over again.

Keep everything from leftovers to frozen fruit fresh with these freezer- and fridge-safe containers that are made from BPA-free, food-grade material. Just roll down the top of the bag and seal it closed with the bendable coated metal bar. Not only do the bags take up less room than containers while storing food, but they also lay flat to save space in your drawer or cabinet when not in use.

W&P

The set includes three clear bags that allow you to see the food inside so you don’t forget what’s in your fridge. You can also write on them with a dry-erase marker to record the date and avoid the faux pas of eating (or serving) spoiled food. When you’re finished using them, flip the bags inside out to thoroughly clean them and remove any stuck-on food (hand-wash only), and they’ll be ready for their next task.

In addition to storing food, the rollable bags would be perfect for packing to-go lunches for school or work, too. One customer commented, “These are perfect, since I can pop in any size of food and quantity, label it, and see what I own! [They have] really helped me finish up what's in there, and since the bags roll down, they're super compact so I can fit more.” Another shopper noted that they’re useful for keeping bulk ingredients fresh in the freezer.

Snag this pack of three reusable W&P bags now for only $25. You’ll save space and money, and cut down on waste at the same time.

