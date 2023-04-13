Replace Your Cling Wrap With These New Silicone Stretch Lids From W&P That Lock in Freshness and Reduce Waste

How often do you throw out food because you’ve inadequately stored your leftovers? Well, W&P recently launched a new product that will solve that problem: reusable stretch lids. You can grab a set of six eco-conscious lids for just $20 (that comes to just over $3 apiece).

W&P’s reusable lids are designed to reduce food waste and the use of single-use products like cling wrap or foil. The set of six includes a variety of sizes (2.5-inch, 3.8-inch, 4.5-inch, 5.7-inch, 6.5-inch, and 8-inch) to fit different containers. And there are also sets of brownie, loaf, casserole, and baking lid sizes for all your cooking needs. With a textured interior, the clear food-grade silicone lids grip surfaces so the lids won’t slide off.

W&P

To buy: $20; wandp.com.

The lids feature clever handles on the sides that allow you to easily stretch them to fit serving bowls, jars, cans, and more. Once you’ve covered your food, the lids form an airtight seal to maintain freshness and prevent spills and leaks. They’re microwave and oven safe in up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can stick them in the freezer to save leftovers for longer periods of time. To reuse the lids, just toss them in the dishwasher to clean them.

The stretch lids are much more eco-friendly than single-use wraps and foils, which often don’t have a tight enough fit to keep out air or avoid leaks. Not to mention you’ll save money on groceries since your food will last longer, and you won’t ever run out of wraps or covers for storing food. The set can even trim down your food storage drawer, too.

Snag the new set of six reusable stretch lids for just $20 now from W&P.

