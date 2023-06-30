These Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The simple act of walking has compounded many health and wellness benefits—ones you may not notice until you return from a brisk half-mile stroll and find yourself a little lighter and a bit more at peace. From exploring a new city to subtly carving out an extra five minutes of “me time” during your day, there are many reasons to lace up your sneakers and head out the door.

But let’s talk about footwear for a moment. You’ll want a supportive, comfortable shoe, but nothing as heavy-duty as you’d use for high-intensity interval training, the gym, or actually running. While you could opt for a more traditional athletic trainer, you could also decide that your optimal walking shoe is something that looks just as good rolling into your 8 p.m. dinner reservation as it does during your commute.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day in early July—the two-day marathon of sales at the popular retailer across home, kitchen, apparel, fitness, and other categories—Amazon dropped multiple significant sales to take advantage of while you can, making it an ideal time to refresh your walking shoes from an array of stylish pairs on sale up to 44 percent off.

13 On-Sale Women’s Walking Shoes

Akk Womens Slip On Walking Shoe

A crisp white pair of athletic sneakers can truly go with any outfit. Athleisure is king nowadays, after all. Wear these maximum-comfort sneaks to walk, play tennis, ride a bike, or simply to run errands. The breathable mesh upper reduces irritation, while moisture-wicking insoles keep your feet cool and comfortable during the thick of summertime. Act now while this pair is a whopping 44 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

To buy: $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance sneakers get a reputation for bridging that vintage aesthetic that makes an outfit feel trendy as well as letting the wearer experience the actual, you know, comfort and ease of a “dad shoe” itself. It’s the best of both worlds, especially for those who spend long days on their feet. This light white, gray, and ice blue sneaker (now 20 percent off) is crafted from 100 percent leather with a rubber sole and foam insert for lightweight cushioning. As one shopper wrote in a review, “I work 12-hour hospital shifts (sometimes end up being 13 or 14 hours long) where I rarely ever get to sit down…and these [sneakers] support me through the worst and back.”

To buy: $56 (was $75); amazon.com.

Bzee’s Women’s March On Sneaker

This 20-percent-off knit sneaker comes in four neutral, aesthetically pleasing colorways sure to delight on your morning commute, errands, or that long walk you’re using to treat yourself in a “podcast in, world out” scenario. Not only are they versatile enough to fit in with wherever the day takes you, but they’re also machine-washable—so you never have to worry about getting caught in the rain or mud again. A gel-infused heel provides ultimate shock absorption, so your low-impact workout is truly low-impact on your knees, ankles, and joints.

To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

If you prefer a super cushiony feel with every step, you’re going to love the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, which is now on sale for 42 percent off. The bouncy, thick midsole just looks like you’ll be walking on clouds. Reviewers note that sizing up by half a size is best, with one shopper writing in their Amazon review that they plan to buy another pair because their feet “never hurt” when they wear them.

To buy: $75 (was $130); amazon.com.



Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker

City-dwellers swear by this lifestyle sneaker from Puma, with one hostess on Amazon calling them “the only shoe I’ll wear for my job.” Since the outer is leather rather than fabric, the sneakers are easy to clean or wipe down. The sole is thicker and stiffer than more athletic-style sneakers, making them a fantastic buy if you need a walking shoe that takes you from day to night without a hitch—but can still handle the mileage you throw its way. Plus, they require minimal break-in time, meaning you can throw them on before a big event or trip without worrying about blisters.

To buy: $52 (was $70); amazon.com.

Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe

At 36 percent off for a limited time, you’ll want to snag this highly-rated walking shoe from Amazon while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days. Shoppers note that the Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe is especially optimal for walkers who experience bunions or flat feet.

To buy: $64 (was $100); amazon.com.

Inzcou Lightweight Breathable Mesh Walking Sneakers

Maybe you prefer a walking sneaker with a pop of color? If so, the Inzcou Lightweight Breathable Mesh Walking Sneakers are likely your best bet, with 33 different colorways of your choosing (although discounts vary between designs). You may adore the vibrant baby pink pair for 26 percent off, clocking in at just $38 total. Shoppers especially appreciate the slip-resistant design.

To buy: $38 (was $51); amazon.com.

Rospick Slip On Sneaker

For those who want their sneakers to feel like nothing at all, you’ll love the super light weight of the Rospick Slip On Sneaker. With an upper that feels almost like a sole (conforming to the shape of your foot), these comfortable and easy sneakers would be great commuting shoes that fit easily into your work bag for the trek to and from the office. Better yet, they come in over 20 different colors, so there’s a colorway and style for everybody.

To buy: $18 (was $26); amazon.com.

Brooks Women’s Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes

Okay, we did say walking shoes but honestly, a great running shoe obviously satisfies everything you need too. Take this rare sale opportunity to buy the Brooks Women’s Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes while they’re on sale for 36 percent off. This sneaker’s Amazon’s Choice for Women’s Road Running Shoes, so would be an excellent choice for those often walking on pavement, cement, or other hard surfaces.

To buy: $90 (was $140); amazon.com.

Blowfish Malibu Women’s Marley Fashion Sneaker

For a more design-forward choice, opt for Blowfish Malibu’s Women’s Marley Sneaker. Instead of laces, the sneakers sport elastic straps to make them easy to slip on before a day of adventures—whether that entails errands, a long walk in the park, or something less day-to-day. Its low profile and sleek details keep the sneaker subtle yet attractive.

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Nova Sneaker

Still on the slip-on train? We don’t blame you. This loafer style may be for you. This sport-casual style has an easy fit and comfortable insole technology to keep you getting those steps in with some extra support. Plus, they can be dressed up or down. Shop now while they’re 38 percent off.

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.



Tom’s Alpargata Cupsole Sneaker

Tom’s has long been a brand of choice for everyday footwear, with a distinctive canvas fabric upper and logo patch that are iconic at a glance. Shoppers note that this slipper goes with just about everything, while its fit and construction are best for those who prefer light padding rather than a thicker, memory-foam-type sole.

To buy: $36 (was $54); amazon.com.



Jenn Ardor Women’s Stylish No Lace Slip On Sneakers

For those who prefer a low-top sneaker, you might enjoy these Jenn Ardor slip-ons, available in a variety of sizes and colors. While on sale, the discount ranges depending on the shoe you choose. The rubber anti-slip tread is excellent for all sorts of wear, and the casual look goes with just about any outfit.

To buy: $42 (was $52); amazon.com.

