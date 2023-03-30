I Use This $7 Lip Mask Every Night, and It’s Like Magic for My Full, Dry Lips

Over 1,200 shoppers agree.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Larry Stansbury is a producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023

W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Strawberry Lip Mask Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

My full lips have been a topic of discussion for as long as I can remember. I was teased and taunted for having full lips all throughout my childhood and into high school. But now, as I approach my thirties, I’m finally starting to embrace my lips—I even have a dedicated lip routine

At first, I didn’t know where to start in taking care of my perfectly full pout, until one of my friends recommended adding a lip mask to my nightly beauty routine. I’ve since tried numerous lip masks from several Instagram advertisements, but had no luck finding the right one to soothe and moisturize my lips. Then I found the W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Lip Mask at Amazon, and I’ve been using it every night before bed. As the seasons change from winter to spring, my lips tend to get more dry due to the heat, and this works like magic. 

W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Strawberry Lip Mask

Amazon

To buy: $7; amazon.com

When I read the mask’s product description and saw that it highlighted “full lips,” I immediately added it to my cart. The lip mask is vegan and cruelty-free and is made with ingredients like aloe vera and grape seed oil to hydrate lips. It also contains vitamin E, its key ingredient. According to the brand, Vitamin E helps by boosting circulation in your lips to make them softer and smoother. 

It’s easy to use, too. Before I go to bed, I apply an ample amount of the mask to my lips so it can absorb into the skin overnight. Then, in the morning, if there’s any extra residue left over, I just wipe it away gently. As the brand recommends, I use it every night. 

And I’m not the only one who swears by this lip mask. Shoppers have left it more than 1,200 five-star ratings, and many reviewers have raved about how “smooth” the mask makes their lips feel after using it even just one time. One five-star shopper wrote that they love how this lip mask “keeps [their] lips soft and hydrated” without being too sticky and ultimately makes them “smooth like butter.” As a bonus, they added that the mask “tastes like strawberry milk.” Another customer called it “the best lip sleeping mask ever!” and commented that it “doesn’t feel heavy on the lips, and it lasts.”

Grab the  W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Lip Mask for just $7, and get the perfectly smooth pout you’ve been waiting for. Shop it now at Amazon.

