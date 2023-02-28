Style Clothing Shopping Guide These Super Soft Joggers Are My New Daily Uniform, and The Matching Top is So Flattering Some styles are even on sale. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 11:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Like many, I became enraptured with sweatpants and joggers during the post-2020 activewear boom. When I moved to a ski town with below-freezing temperatures (currently “feels like negative five degrees.”) Still, most of my sweatpants looked and felt like baggy, worn fleeces until I met the Vuori Boyfriend Joggers, and the tank which complemented them. Athleticwear brand Vuori knew what it was doing when it offered to let me experience its signature smoothing performance fabric. I chose the Palo Santo color, a shockingly attractive burnt orange just neutral enough to blend into most occasions. Vuori Boyfriend Joggers Vuori To buy: $98; vuori.com. I’d long been familiar with Vuori as a brand, largely within the men’s category; my dad swore by its Sunday Performance Short and similar for golfing and exercise, comfortable enough for eighteen holes but sleek enough to wear for a surprise video conference. When I first ran my hand over the fabric of my new sweatpants, I suddenly understood why: It’s silky smooth and luxurious feeling, more like pajamas than a sweatsuit, although it has enough visual structure to look like daytime wear. The DreamKnit fabric is made from the brand’s signature brushed jersey fabric, containing 89 percent recycled materials. The Boyfriend Joggers themselves also have two side pockets and a mid rise elastic waist, coming in six colors: burnt orange, heather gray, black, dark teal, a cool blue gray, and a creamy gray. First, I started wearing them around the house. One night, I fell asleep in them, kickstarting a habit. I exercised in them, completing a virtual dance fitness workout. The set quickly became what I lived in for any and all activities, complementing my layers when I bundled up to head outside into the snow. Vuori Halo Performance Crop Top Vuori To buy: $58; vuori.com. The accompanying Halo Performance Crop tank—available for purchase separately—was made of the same dreamy material. Most importantly, it’s the most flattering tank bra I’ve ever worn. Something about the way the fabric lays against my chest and shoulders accentuates my muscle and smooths in all the right places. Embarrassingly enough, I’d catch myself admiring the shape of it in the mirror, and it feels like a sneaky secret weapon for when I want to look good without looking dressed up. Fundamentally though, I’m weak for fabric that feels like an indulgence. Sweat-wicking, cooling, and comfortable enough for exercise, but stylish enough for versatile wear, this best-of-both-worlds pair of joggers is my new favorite. While my chosen color and style is full price, Vuori’s slashed prices across joggers and tanks in the same fabric up to 30 percent off, making me severely tempted to start adding more to my cart. Go for Vuori and you’ll never go back. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I'm Obsessed With This Personalizable Candle Brand That Uses AI to Find Your Perfect Scent Birkenstock Quietly Debuted 2 Exclusive Styles at Nordstrom, but They Won’t Stay in Stock for Long This Set of Resistance Bands Makes My At-Home Full Body Workouts Varied and Easy—and It's on Sale