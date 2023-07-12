Shopping Prime Day Hurry! The Powerful Fan That Kept Us Cool During Testing Is 32% Off Right Now, but Only for a Few More Hours Add it to your cart while you still can. By Quinn Gawronski Quinn Gawronski Quinn Gawronski is the Associate Commerce Editor for Real Simple. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 03:30PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re hunting for scorching last-minute deals on some of our favorite tested picks, with discounts on everything from luxe bedding to home goods. If you want to escape the summer heat, add the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator to your cart. We tested 32 fans in our Lab, and the Vornado was our favorite—plus, it’s 32 percent off for Prime Day. We rigorously vet all of our Real Simple Selects, so you can shop knowing your time and money won't be wasted on less-than-stellar products. During our testing, the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator earned a perfect score for its airspeed, effectiveness, and value, making it a must-have for warmer seasons. Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $95 Unlike most traditional fans, the Vornado circulates the air throughout your room for a consistent cooling effect. You don’t need to stand directly in front of this fan to feel a refreshing breeze either—during testing, we could feel the airflow from up to 20 feet away. We also loved that this fan was small enough to sit on a tabletop, yet powerful enough to cool a large room, living room, or bedroom. It was also exceedingly quiet, so we could run it on full blast without a bothersome whirring. You can skip searching for a fan that actually works and opt for our tried-and-true pick instead. We selected the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator as our best overall fan, so you can buy with the peace of mind that it will keep you cool. The Vornado fan is typically $140, but for Prime Day it’s just $95 with a discount of 32 percent. And if you want even more fans to keep you cool, keep scrolling for additional deals. Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $72 $54 Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Portable USB Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $14 Simple Deluxe 18-Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Industrial Floor Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $81 Sweetfull Portable Stroller Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Lipety 7.5" Rechargeable Portable Fan for Travel With Remote Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Honeywell Xerxes 62-Inch Ceiling Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $199 Hunter Fan Key Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $330 $233 Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan With Wall mount Option Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $63 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers These Are the Best Home Deals From Amazon’s Most Wished-for Storefront—All Under $100