Published on July 12, 2023 03:30PM EDT

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re hunting for scorching last-minute deals on some of our favorite tested picks, with discounts on everything from luxe bedding to home goods. If you want to escape the summer heat, add the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator to your cart. We tested 32 fans in our Lab, and the Vornado was our favorite—plus, it’s 32 percent off for Prime Day. 

We rigorously vet all of our Real Simple Selects, so you can shop knowing your time and money won't be wasted on less-than-stellar products. During our testing, the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator earned a perfect score for its airspeed, effectiveness, and value, making it a must-have for warmer seasons. 

Amazon Prime Day Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

Amazon

Unlike most traditional fans, the Vornado circulates the air throughout your room for a consistent cooling effect. You don’t need to stand directly in front of this fan to feel a refreshing breeze either—during testing, we could feel the airflow from up to 20 feet away. 

We also loved that this fan was small enough to sit on a tabletop, yet powerful enough to cool a large room, living room, or bedroom. It was also exceedingly quiet, so we could run it on full blast without a bothersome whirring. 

You can skip searching for a fan that actually works and opt for our tried-and-true pick instead. We selected the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator as our best overall fan, so you can buy with the peace of mind that it will keep you cool. 

The Vornado fan is typically $140, but for Prime Day it’s just $95 with a discount of 32 percent. And if you want even more fans to keep you cool, keep scrolling for additional deals. 

Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan

Amazon Prime Day Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan Quiet

Amazon

Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Portable USB Fan

Amazon Prime Day JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan Pink

Amazon

Simple Deluxe 18-Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Industrial Floor Fan

Amazon Prime Day Simple Deluxe 18 Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fans

Amazon

Sweetfull Portable Stroller Fan

Amazon Prime Day SWEETFULL Portable Stroller Fan

Amazon

Lipety 7.5" Rechargeable Portable Fan for Travel With Remote

Amazon Prime Day LIPETY 7.5" Rechargeable Portable Fan for Travel with Remote

Amazon

Honeywell Xerxes 62-Inch Ceiling Fan

Amazon Prime Day Honeywell Ceiling Fans Xerxes

Amazon

Hunter Fan Key Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon Prime Day Hunter Fan Key Biscayne Indoor Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon

Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan With Wall mount Option

Amazon Prime Day Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan With Wall mount

Amazon
