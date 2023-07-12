Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re hunting for scorching last-minute deals on some of our favorite tested picks, with discounts on everything from luxe bedding to home goods. If you want to escape the summer heat, add the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator to your cart. We tested 32 fans in our Lab, and the Vornado was our favorite—plus, it’s 32 percent off for Prime Day.

We rigorously vet all of our Real Simple Selects, so you can shop knowing your time and money won't be wasted on less-than-stellar products. During our testing, the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator earned a perfect score for its airspeed, effectiveness, and value, making it a must-have for warmer seasons.

Amazon

Unlike most traditional fans, the Vornado circulates the air throughout your room for a consistent cooling effect. You don’t need to stand directly in front of this fan to feel a refreshing breeze either—during testing, we could feel the airflow from up to 20 feet away.

We also loved that this fan was small enough to sit on a tabletop, yet powerful enough to cool a large room, living room, or bedroom. It was also exceedingly quiet, so we could run it on full blast without a bothersome whirring.

You can skip searching for a fan that actually works and opt for our tried-and-true pick instead. We selected the Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator as our best overall fan, so you can buy with the peace of mind that it will keep you cool.

The Vornado fan is typically $140, but for Prime Day it’s just $95 with a discount of 32 percent. And if you want even more fans to keep you cool, keep scrolling for additional deals.

