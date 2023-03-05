Amazon Shoppers and TikTokers Love This Viral Ceramic Hair Iron That Actually Adds Volume to Your Hair

Hair straighteners can be useful for a lot of things, like giving you smooth locks or touching up a blowout, for example. But one downside is they tend to flatten your hair—but not this one from Voloom that’s designed to actually provide volume. You might have seen it before, since it has 21.2 million (and counting!) views on TikTok. It’s not all hype, though. The device has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, too.

The Voloom Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron features ceramic-coated plates that heat evenly to boost your roots. What’s really special about the product’s plates is the patented checkerboard beveled design that lifts your roots up and away from the scalp from underneath, giving your strands a fuller appearance. The iron is designed to minimize the amount of hair products you need to use, such as sprays and gels, to extend the time you go between washes.

To buy: $140; amazon.com.

You can choose from three widths based on your hair type: The Classic (1.5-inch for medium to thick shoulder-length or longer hair), The Petite (1-inch for medium hair), and The Rootie (¾-inch for short or thin hair). The iron also has a 360-degree swivel cord to provide a larger range of motion and prevent you from getting tangled.

You can easily adjust the device’s heat setting from 220 degrees to 395 degrees Fahrenheit and keep track of the temperature with the digital LED display. And your days of repeatedly double-checking that you turned off your straightener are over because the hair iron automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of non-use. One shopper even noted that using the Voloom iron is “stupid easy.”

According to Amazon reviewers, you don’t need any other products in your hair after using the iron on your roots. Another customer said that they “spent years trying to get the look this provides,” and the results were “far superior” to what they expected.

If you’ve tried everything to add volume to your hair, the Voloom Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron is exactly what you need. Shop it at Amazon for $140.