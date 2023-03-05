Amazon Shoppers and TikTokers Love This Viral Ceramic Hair Iron That Actually Adds Volume to Your Hair

Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Voloom Rootie 3/4â Inch Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Hair straighteners can be useful for a lot of things, like giving you smooth locks or touching up a blowout, for example. But one downside is they tend to flatten your hair—but not this one from Voloom that’s designed to actually provide volume. You might have seen it before, since it has 21.2 million (and counting!) views on TikTok. It’s not all hype, though. The device has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, too.

The Voloom Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron features ceramic-coated plates that heat evenly to boost your roots. What’s really special about the product’s plates is the patented checkerboard beveled design that lifts your roots up and away from the scalp from underneath, giving your strands a fuller appearance. The iron is designed to minimize the amount of hair products you need to use, such as sprays and gels, to extend the time you go between washes.

Voloom Rootie 3/4â Inch Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron

Amazon

To buy: $140; amazon.com.

You can choose from three widths based on your hair type: The Classic (1.5-inch for medium to thick shoulder-length or longer hair), The Petite (1-inch for medium hair), and The Rootie (¾-inch for short or thin hair). The iron also has a 360-degree swivel cord to provide a larger range of motion and prevent you from getting tangled. 

You can easily adjust the device’s heat setting from 220 degrees to 395 degrees Fahrenheit and keep track of the temperature with the digital LED display. And your days of repeatedly double-checking that you turned off your straightener are over because the hair iron automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of non-use. One shopper even noted that using the Voloom iron is “stupid easy.”

According to Amazon reviewers, you don’t need any other products in your hair after using the iron on your roots. Another customer said that they “spent years trying to get the look this provides,” and the results were “far superior” to what they expected.

If you’ve tried everything to add volume to your hair, the Voloom Professional Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron is exactly what you need. Shop it at Amazon for $140.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fiji Hydrating Hand Cream
This Non-Greasy, Silky Hand Cream Is Essential to Hydrating My Dry, Cracked Skin—and It’s on Sale
Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Amazon’s Best-Selling Ballet Flats With 39,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for $18
Related Articles
One of the best hair-thickening Shampoos, Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo, shown three times on a wavy green background.
The 10 Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos of 2023
Three of the best curling wants on a two toned salmon color background
The 10 Best Curling Wands of 2023 for Every Hair Type
c-cut-hair-hack
The C-Cut Is the Trending Hack to Make Hair Look Longer Than It Is
Best Hair Straighteners
The 10 Best Hair Straighteners of 2023
Best Deep Conditioners
The 10 Best Deep Conditioners of 2023
Best Induction Cookware Sets of 2023
The 8 Best Induction Cookware Sets of 2023
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
cindy-crawford-hairline-GettyImages-1354153827
I Tried Cindy Crawford’s Hair Care Line That Targets Hair Aging—Here’s What I Thought
Revlon 1200W Perfect Style Hot Air Kit Tout
This Revlon Hot Brush Is My Go-To for Perfectly Styled Hair, and It’s on Sale for $25
Three of the Best Volumizing Hair Products on a two toned rose color background
The 19 Best Volumizing Hair Products of 2023
Female model covering face with hair
How to Fake Fuller Hair
10-best-curling-irons-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Curling Irons of 2023 for Every Hair Type
keritin-treatment-hairGettyImages-83778222
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Keratin Treatment for Hair
volumize-fine-hair-GettyImages-1344963247
7 Quick Hair Hacks to Get Instant Volume
One of the Best Cookware Sets on a light and dark blue background
The 9 Best Cookware Sets of 2023
natural-hair-thickening-realsimple-GettyImages-1035488676
8 Best Hair Thickening Products, According to Experts