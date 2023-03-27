Nordstrom Shoppers Are Loving This Scalp Serum That Leaves Their Hair Feeling ‘Healthy, Shiny, and Silky’

And it doesn’t weigh hair down, either.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Published on March 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

12-Hour Vitamin C Hair+ Set VITABRID C12 TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

The older we get, the more we suffer from hair loss, and some experience more hair shedding than others. It is common for hair to thin due to a number of reasons, like stress or genetics. However, there are many ways to help encourage regrowth. So, if your hair never seems to look its best, then adding a scalp serum may be the key to maintaining strong, hydrated, healthy locks—and several Nordstrom shoppers are adding the Vitabrid C12 Vitamin C Hair Set to their hair care routine. 

This multitasking set features a unique 12-hour delivery system of vitamin C that works for all hair types to repair hair. According to the National Library of Medicine, vitamin C is a key ingredient that promotes collagen fiber synthesis for the hair. This vitamin can help boost hair health, reduce hair loss, and improve hair growth. 

12-Hour Vitamin C Hair+ Set VITABRID C12

Nordstrom

To buy: $67; nordstrom.com.

For those who’re looking for scalp serums to treat their strands, this treatment has additional ingredients like panthenol, niacinamide, salicylic acid, caffeine, zinc oxide, and biotin, which can remove impurities and leave denser looking hair.  This product also has a plant cell complex that works with collagen to improve the scalp and a peptide complex that promotes hair growth to prevent hair loss. Plus, this hair set is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and many other harmful chemicals.

To use, pour the powder into the tonic bottle and tightly close it with the sprayer pump, then shake the bottle thoroughly. The product can be applied directly to your scalp by dividing your hair into sections and spraying the mixture on your roots—massage your scalp gently for the tonic to absorb.

RELATED: This Serum, Moisturizer, Foundation, and SPF Hybrid Is the One-and-Done Base My Makeup Bag Has Been Missing

Several shoppers are loving the results this scalp serum leaves on their hair. One five-star reviewer shared that their scalp gets dry during the winter, but this set keeps their “scalp hydrated and it doesn’t leave it flaky or dry.” Another shopper who’s been on a “mission” to improve their hair appearance said this “miracle product” is “very nourishing and does not leave your hair weighed down or greasy.” Many reviewers added they were pleased with the results after using it for a couple of days, saying their hair looks “healthy, shiny, and silky.” 

If you’re struggling with hair loss, thinning, or any other concerns with your scalp, head to Nordstrom to try the scalp serum for yourself.

