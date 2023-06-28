This Viral TikTok Shows Exactly Where All Your Lost Socks End Up

And it's not the dryer.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
tik-tok-missing-sock-GettyImages-184733286
Photo:

Julianna Funk/Getty Images

Ever pull out a fresh load of laundry, only to find out later that you’re short a sock or two? If you’re convinced the dryer is the culprit, think again. A new viral TikTok video is pointing the finger at thewashing machine, and it has proof.

TikTok user @D7customz posted a video of someone using a paint scrapper to open up the front panel of a washing machine to reveal a pile of mismatched socks.

Renee, the appliance repair expert responsible for the video, explains that it’s possible for your socks to get stuck if you are dumping your laundry in haphazardly instead of carefully placing it in the machine.

“The drum where you are putting your clothing is enclosed by this big metal box which is what they were taking the front panel off to find those missing socks,” says Renee in her video. “If you’re just dumping all your clothing in, what can happen a lot of times is smaller items, like socks, can find their way over the edge of that drum into the space between the metal body and the drum itself.”

She goes on to explain that there is a gap between the top of the metal and the drum. You can actually reach your hand in there and feel it.

“The same thing can happen if you are overloading the washing machine because small items like socks are more likely to float at the top of the laundry, so it’s more likely that they are going to find their way over,” she says.

Losing socks in the laundry is a universal problem, and people had much to say about this revelation.

“So it wasn’t the dryer’s fault! I’m so sorry, dryer!” said one commenter. “This is exactly the type of knowledge I wish I learned in [high school] or part of my college gen eds,” said another.

One commenter offered this advice. “We put ours in a bag so this doesn't happen. I think it's called a shoe bag. It has a drawstring thing.”

A few people wonder if the same thing can happen with a front-loading washing machine, and the short answer is yes. Overloading can cause small items to get stuck between the inner and outer drum.

So, the next time your socks go missing, they didn't disappear forever. They probably just got stuck in the washing machine.

