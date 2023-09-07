I've Tried Dozens of Slippers, and These Cozy Mules Are Like Walking on Marshmallows

I am a slippers and pajama couture kind of gal. Long before the pandemic, I counted my wardrobe not in designer denim and trendy dresses, but in flannel bottoms and silky soft tops. And slippers—of course, slippers. For going on two decades, I’ve tried everything from basic sweater sock slippers to elaborately designed moccasins with faux fur lining, shearling numbers, and clogs aplenty.

And yet, for the past few years one model has reigned supreme for me: Vionic’s Gemma Mule Slipper. They basically feel like a memory foam mattress for your feet, sculpting to the contour of your unique podiatric form and keeping them warm and comfy to boot. The brand calls this feature its “Three-Zone Comfort with Orthotic Insole Arch Support,” but I call it “being able to stand on your feet cooking for two hours and not finding yourself in a state of achiness the next day.” Plus, they’re available in several colors, from solid light gray to natural leopard print.

Gemma Mule Slippers in Light Gray

Vionic

But don’t just take my word for it. Consider the more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Vionic’s site, with shoppers praising these slippers for being “the most comfortable slippers ever” and sharing that they’ve returned to repurchase them, too. One customer who says they’ve worn the slippers for years even called them the “best support and comfort for aching feet.” Some shoppers did point out that the slippers can be a little too warm to wear in the summer, especially if you run hot. But with fall approaching and crisp, cool air on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

Some more specs to love about these slippers? Vionic crafts these mules with its so-called “Orthaheel technology” which bills itself as being clinically proven to reduce excess pronation, which may be a contributing factor to flat feet and an inflammatory foot condition known as plantar fasciitis. Also, to keep smells at bay, these slippers come equipped with EcoFresh odor-reducing footbed and linings. Even better, I’ve worn the same pair for more than a year and the embedded orthotic footbed for arch support has remained in tip-top condition, unlike many other slippers that I’ve tried.

So go ahead, let your slippers contour to your foot with these wonderfully cozy, closed-toe mules (that you won’t feel ridiculous wearing on a mail run, by the way). Shop them for $70 at Vionic.

Gemma Mule Slippers in Tan

Vionic

Gemma Mule Slippers in Natural Leopard

Vionic

Gemma Mule Slippers in Pink

Vionic

Gemma Mule Slippers in Black