3 Smart Ways to Store Your Food Containers

Is your food container drawer a disaster? Tame the chaos with one of these three clever ideas.

In many kitchens, the food storage container cabinet or drawer is the second messiest part (second only to the "throw everything in there" junk drawer)—with a jumble of mismatched lids and odd-sized containers.

Start by recycling your mismatched set and upgrading to a cohesive set of containers, to help minimize the mess. Then, consider one of three ways to organize—stack and store all the lids or containers for a certain size together, store the lids and containers married together, or sort the pieces into bins to help corral them.

Whichever way you do it, it'll make it so much easier to find the right size container for the job—and the lid you need to finish it.