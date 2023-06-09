Style You Can Now Shop More Than 4,000 Victoria’s Secret Styles With Prime Delivery at Amazon Prices start at just $9. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland If you’re a fan of Victoria’s Secret, you’re in luck. Now there’s another way for you to shop the brand: Victoria’s Secret and Pink are now available on Amazon, and this is the first time that the brand’s clothing has been sold through a retail partner. There are more than 4,000 styles you can shop, including best-selling bras, underwear, sleepwear, loungewear, and swimwear. The best part? They come with free Prime delivery, so you’ll be enjoying them in no time. Buying clothing online can be hard, but the good news is that certain styles are eligible for Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy program to ensure you find the perfect fit. Plus, you can scoop up beauty products, including lotion, body mist, and fragrances, too. Take a look at some of our favorites below, from wireless bras to cozy hoodies, starting at $9. Our Victoria’s Secret and Pink Amazon Picks Pink Wear Everywhere Wireless T-Shirt Bra, $37 Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum, $52 (was $60) Victoria's Secret Silky Satin Two-Piece Pajama Short Set, $75 Pink Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie, $53 Pink Seamless Sports Bra, $30 Victoria's Secret Essential High Rise Performance Leggings, from $40 Pink Five-Pack No-Show Cheekster, $30 Victoria's Secret Three-Pack Smooth Boyshort Period Panties, $59 Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push Up Bikini Top, from $55 Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Cheeky String Bikini Bottom, from $30 Victoria's Secret Hydrating Body Lotion, from $9 (was $15) Amazon To buy: $37; amazon.com. Say goodbye to uncomfortable underwire with this lightly lined wireless bra. The seamless design is not only comfortable, but it also won’t cause lines under your shirt. It has a hook-and-eye closure with adjustable straps that can be crossed in the back to wear with different top styles. The bra is available in sizes 32A to 38DDD. Amazon To buy: $52 (was $60); amazon.com. You can shop the fan-favorite fragrance Bombshell at Amazon, too. The highly rated perfume has notes of white peony, sage, and velvet musk, and shoppers say that they get compliments on it all the time. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Grab a five-pack of these no-show underwear for just $30. The low-rise style features raw-cut edges that lie flat against your body so that they’re barely visible. The nylon-spandex blend fabric is also sweat-wicking and has four-way stretch. Amazon To buy: From $40; amazon.com. These high-rise leggings come in three inseam options: 7/8-length, regular, and long. The four-way stretch material is moisture-wicking to keep you cool, and there are pockets on each leg to hold your belongings. The leggings come in black and heather gray and are available in eight sizes (two to 16). Find even more Victoria’s Secret clothing, bathing suits, lotion, and underwear at Amazon below. Amazon To buy: $75; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $53; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $59; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $55; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $33; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $9 (was $15); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7 Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer With 4,800+ Five-Star Ratings Will Give Your Eyes ‘a Natural Look’ These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer