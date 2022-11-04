This Air Purifier Has Over 3,300 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon—and It’s 60% Off Right Now

“Can I give this six stars?”

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Published on November 4, 2022 01:03PM EDT

VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier
Photo:

Amazon

There are few more satisfying feelings than taking a look around your freshly cleaned home and basking in the sparkling end result of all your hard work. But there are a few factors lurking in the air that are subtly disrupting your peace: allergens, pet dander, and seemingly indestructible odors. That’s when having an air purifier comes in handy to help improve your home’s air quality and take it to the next level of squeaky clean.

If you’ve been on the fence about these typically bulky and expensive home appliances, we found just the deal for you. Right now, one of the best-selling air purifiers on Amazon is a whopping 60 percent off and it stands at just under 2-feet tall. 

VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $100); amazon.com.

With over 3,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Veva 8000 Air Purifier receives praise for everything from its durability to its effectiveness. One shopper wrote a detailed five-star review titled,  “Can I give this six stars?” and explained how it filtered mold, odor, and dust from their basement with ease. This air purifier is ideal for large rooms up to 325-square-feet or a small office space. It comes with a HEPA filter and four carbon pre-filters, so you’re well stocked to easily swap them out when needed. On top of purifying the air you breathe, the addition of the activated carbon pre-filters help to remove strong odors from pets, cooking, and smoke. 

This home gadget can be set on a table or stand on its own while it quietly removes particles like pet dander, pollen, microbes, and bacteria from the air. A pet owner who has year-round allergies from plants gave it a five-star rating because this air purifier acts “fast and effectively” at cleaning the air in their home. Another satisfied reviewer shared that it was “easy to assemble” and was happy that it came with the extra filters.

While the thought of allergens, odors, and pet dander casually existing in your household may be unpleasant, knowing that there are ways to help filter these pesky particles out makes it bearable—especially at this price. Shop the Veva 8000 Air Purifier from Amazon today while it’s still on sale for 60 percent off.

