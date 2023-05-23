Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen

It’s a bodycare must.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SPF Bodylotion Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Alert: Versed just launched a new body lotion with SPF just in time for summer. The SPF 30 Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion nourishes and protects your skin, and it feels just like applying your favorite moisturizer. Grab it now for $20.

The formula contains non-nano zinc oxide, an active ingredient in mineral sunscreens, and it defends against UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light. The non-sticky, non-greasy sheer lotion is easy to rub in, and it will speed up your skincare routine, since it does double duty as a daily moisturizer and a sunscreen. The brand recommends applying it 15 minutes before sun exposure and to reapply it every two hours like you would with normal mineral sunscreens. 

SPF Bodylotion

Versed

To buy: $20; versedskin.com.

The lotion is made with ultra-hydrating cupuaçu butter and grapeseed oil, which has antioxidant properties to defend your skin against free radicals and promote cell growth to reduce the appearance of dark spots, scars, and wrinkles. Grapeseed oil is also high in anti-inflammatory agents, such as omega fatty acids and vitamin E. The added moisturizing effect of the SPF is great for rehydrating chlorine-dried skin, too, making it a beach bag essential. 

All of Versed’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified. They’re safe for sensitive skin because they don’t have any harmful ingredients, like parabens, sulfates, silicones, added phthalates, and artificial fragrances and colors. According to the brand, every substance that goes into Versed products has a purpose, so you won’t find any fillers. Plus, the packaging is recyclable. Shoppers love Versed’s other body lotion, saying it’s not “greasy or oily” and makes their skin feel soft. 

Scoop up the Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion SPF 30 now to protect and moisturize your skin all summer long, whether you’re at the beach or in your backyard.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

6-clever-items-060421-fire-pit
A Low Smoke Fire Pit for Late Summer Nights—and 5 More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
You Can Still Shop These TK Gifts for Every Type of Mom on Your List â No Matter How Hard They Are to Shop For
Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Cooling Duvet Cover Tout
I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye
Related Articles
Kosas Dreambeam review TOUT
Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too
Supergoop Sale Tout
Hurry! Supergoop Kicked Off Its Friends and Family Sale, so You Can Grab SPF Essentials for Less
Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens
Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer Tout
This Anti-Wrinkle Neutrogena Moisturizer Leaves Skin Feeling ‘Radiant and Healthy,’ and It’s on Sale for $20
Sunscreens for Summer Tout
These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10
Best Face Sunscreens
The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023
The Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin
The 10 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
Two of the best body sunscreens, Sun Bum and CeraVe on a pink background.
The 12 Best Body Sunscreens of 2023
best-sunscreen-oil
Sunscreen Oil Is the SPF Hack to Avoiding a White Cast—Here are the 10 Best
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
sunscreen differences
What Type of Sunscreen Is Best? Experts Explain
tinted-sunscreen-GettyImages-1312358001
Is Tinted Sunscreen Less Effective Than Regular SPF?
ask-a-dermotologist
We Asked 5 Dermatologists to Reveal Their Actual Sunscreen Routine
Three mineral sunscreens on a colorful patterned background
The 14 Best Mineral Sunscreens of 2023
Neutrogena Skincare Tout
One of Our Favorite Affordable Skincare Brands Is Hiding at the Drugstore for as Little as $5