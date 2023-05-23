Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen

Alert: Versed just launched a new body lotion with SPF just in time for summer. The SPF 30 Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion nourishes and protects your skin, and it feels just like applying your favorite moisturizer. Grab it now for $20.

The formula contains non-nano zinc oxide, an active ingredient in mineral sunscreens, and it defends against UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light. The non-sticky, non-greasy sheer lotion is easy to rub in, and it will speed up your skincare routine, since it does double duty as a daily moisturizer and a sunscreen. The brand recommends applying it 15 minutes before sun exposure and to reapply it every two hours like you would with normal mineral sunscreens.

Versed

To buy: $20; versedskin.com.

The lotion is made with ultra-hydrating cupuaçu butter and grapeseed oil, which has antioxidant properties to defend your skin against free radicals and promote cell growth to reduce the appearance of dark spots, scars, and wrinkles. Grapeseed oil is also high in anti-inflammatory agents, such as omega fatty acids and vitamin E. The added moisturizing effect of the SPF is great for rehydrating chlorine-dried skin, too, making it a beach bag essential.

All of Versed’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified. They’re safe for sensitive skin because they don’t have any harmful ingredients, like parabens, sulfates, silicones, added phthalates, and artificial fragrances and colors. According to the brand, every substance that goes into Versed products has a purpose, so you won’t find any fillers. Plus, the packaging is recyclable. Shoppers love Versed’s other body lotion, saying it’s not “greasy or oily” and makes their skin feel soft.

Scoop up the Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion SPF 30 now to protect and moisturize your skin all summer long, whether you’re at the beach or in your backyard.