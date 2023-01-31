This $20 Hydrating Serum Made My Flaky Winter Skin a Thing of the Past

My skin has never looked better.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray

Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

MOISTURE MAKER HYDRATING HYALURONIC SERUM
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

No matter the season, I suffer from perpetually dry skin. It’s patchy and flaky, and the thick creams and overnight hydrating masks can only do so much, especially in the winter. But a few months ago, I tested a skin-saving serum that finally put those dry spots to bed—and it’s only $20. 

The Versed Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid serum is designed to revive dry skin with its formula of hyaluronic acid, peptides, snow mushroom extract, antioxidants, and polyglutamic acid that work to lock in moisture and boost the skin barrier. As a big fan of the brand, (using my retinoid eye balm, skin soak moisturizing cream, and resurfacing mask on a regular basis) I jumped at the chance to receive a sample of this serum in the hopes that it would restore my skin. Hint: It delivered on its promise. 

MOISTURE MAKER HYDRATING HYALURONIC SERUM

Versed

To buy: $20; versed.com, amazon.com, and target.com.

The Versed serum has a lightweight, almost gel-like texture that applies smoothly and absorbs quickly into my skin. I apply it on my face and neck every night after double cleansing, letting it seep into my complexion for a few minutes before using a moisturizer. I’ve used it for months and haven’t dealt with any flaky patches (the dry spots have since returned after emptying the bottle). I even use it with retinol every other evening and it helps prevent irritation from the active ingredient. And even though it works wonders on my parched skin, hyaluronic acid is a dermatologist-approved ingredient for all skin types. 

Along with the moisture-boosting properties, the serum is vegan and free of parabens, silicones, fragrances, sulfates, and over 1,350 other ingredients that have “questionable data,” according to Versed. With this in mind, the serum is a great choice for those with sensitive or mature skin. 

Plump, hydrated skin is just a click away when you head to Versed to shop the hyaluronic acid serum for just $20. Take it from a shopping editor, your parched skin will never thirst again. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hyaluronic Acid-hydrating-hero-GettyImages-1400536582
Move Over, Hyaluronic Acid! Polyglutamic Acid Is the New Hydrating Hero in Town
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
flakey-skin-applying-makeup-GettyImages-1138771601
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Apply Makeup on Dry, Flaky Skin
Home Team January Favorites tout
From Moisturizers to Vacuums, These Are the 10 Products Our Shopping Editors Loved Most in January
dry-skin-routine-GettyImages-1312712501
Ask a Beauty Editor: 4 Best Ingredients for Dry Skin (and the 2 Worst)
LYS Beauty lipstick and liner review
This Just-Launched, Lightweight Lipstick and Liner Helped Conceal My Dry, Chapped Lips in Seconds
Ultra hydrating day & night cream
Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter
provence beauty tout
This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25
Merit Beauty BF sale
Score the Internet's Favorite Minimalist Makeup for Less During Merit Beauty's Black Friday Sale
ole-henrikse-banana-vitamin-c-serum
Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Serum Changed My Mind About Vitamin C
skincare-cycling-realsimple-GettyImages-1312712501
What Is Skin Cycling, the Derm-Endorsed Skincare Routine Going Viral
LypSyl LypMoisturizer Original Mint tout
This Under-$4 Lip Balm Has Helped My Stubborn, Cracked and Flaky Lips Successfully Recover for Over a Decade
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
jlo-beauty-skincare
I Tried JLo Beauty to Get the Star's Ageless Skin—Here’s What Happened
Afro american woman in bathrobe spending morning in bathroom
Derms Say Retinol Body Lotions Are the Key To Smoother, Firmer Skin—These Are the 10 Best
Clear bottle in rippling water
Hyaluronic Acid is the Anti-Aging Ingredient You Need for Glowing Skin