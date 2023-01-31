Shopping This $20 Hydrating Serum Made My Flaky Winter Skin a Thing of the Past My skin has never looked better. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland No matter the season, I suffer from perpetually dry skin. It’s patchy and flaky, and the thick creams and overnight hydrating masks can only do so much, especially in the winter. But a few months ago, I tested a skin-saving serum that finally put those dry spots to bed—and it’s only $20. The Versed Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid serum is designed to revive dry skin with its formula of hyaluronic acid, peptides, snow mushroom extract, antioxidants, and polyglutamic acid that work to lock in moisture and boost the skin barrier. As a big fan of the brand, (using my retinoid eye balm, skin soak moisturizing cream, and resurfacing mask on a regular basis) I jumped at the chance to receive a sample of this serum in the hopes that it would restore my skin. Hint: It delivered on its promise. Versed To buy: $20; versed.com, amazon.com, and target.com. The Versed serum has a lightweight, almost gel-like texture that applies smoothly and absorbs quickly into my skin. I apply it on my face and neck every night after double cleansing, letting it seep into my complexion for a few minutes before using a moisturizer. I’ve used it for months and haven’t dealt with any flaky patches (the dry spots have since returned after emptying the bottle). I even use it with retinol every other evening and it helps prevent irritation from the active ingredient. And even though it works wonders on my parched skin, hyaluronic acid is a dermatologist-approved ingredient for all skin types. From Moisturizers to Vacuums, These Are the 10 Products Our Shopping Editors Loved Most in January Along with the moisture-boosting properties, the serum is vegan and free of parabens, silicones, fragrances, sulfates, and over 1,350 other ingredients that have “questionable data,” according to Versed. With this in mind, the serum is a great choice for those with sensitive or mature skin. Plump, hydrated skin is just a click away when you head to Versed to shop the hyaluronic acid serum for just $20. Take it from a shopping editor, your parched skin will never thirst again. More Must-Shop Deals This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16 This New Minimalist Powder Bronzer Gives My Pale Winter Complexion the Perfect Dose of Warmth Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit