This $20 Hydrating Serum Made My Flaky Winter Skin a Thing of the Past

No matter the season, I suffer from perpetually dry skin. It’s patchy and flaky, and the thick creams and overnight hydrating masks can only do so much, especially in the winter. But a few months ago, I tested a skin-saving serum that finally put those dry spots to bed—and it’s only $20.

The Versed Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid serum is designed to revive dry skin with its formula of hyaluronic acid, peptides, snow mushroom extract, antioxidants, and polyglutamic acid that work to lock in moisture and boost the skin barrier. As a big fan of the brand, (using my retinoid eye balm, skin soak moisturizing cream, and resurfacing mask on a regular basis) I jumped at the chance to receive a sample of this serum in the hopes that it would restore my skin. Hint: It delivered on its promise.

Versed

To buy: $20; versed.com, amazon.com, and target.com.

The Versed serum has a lightweight, almost gel-like texture that applies smoothly and absorbs quickly into my skin. I apply it on my face and neck every night after double cleansing, letting it seep into my complexion for a few minutes before using a moisturizer. I’ve used it for months and haven’t dealt with any flaky patches (the dry spots have since returned after emptying the bottle). I even use it with retinol every other evening and it helps prevent irritation from the active ingredient. And even though it works wonders on my parched skin, hyaluronic acid is a dermatologist-approved ingredient for all skin types.

Along with the moisture-boosting properties, the serum is vegan and free of parabens, silicones, fragrances, sulfates, and over 1,350 other ingredients that have “questionable data,” according to Versed. With this in mind, the serum is a great choice for those with sensitive or mature skin.

Plump, hydrated skin is just a click away when you head to Versed to shop the hyaluronic acid serum for just $20. Take it from a shopping editor, your parched skin will never thirst again.