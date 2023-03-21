Versed’s Best-Selling Dew Point Moisturizer Sells Every 60 Seconds—and Now It Comes in an Even Bigger Size

It’s so annoying when you run out of a skincare product you love and have to wait for a new bottle to arrive (or run out to the store at the last minute). That’s why Versed just debuted Dew Point Jumbo, a larger size of its shopper-loved moisturizer that sells every 60 seconds, according to the brand. The new Dew Point Jumbo is double the size of the original (4 fl. oz. versus 2 fl. oz.), so it’ll last you twice as long. And for today only, you can bundle it with the viral Good Hair Day Headband.

Versed’s best-selling Dew Point is a lightweight gel-cream that’s vegan and cruelty-free. It’s free from parabens, silicones, and sulfates, and it's non-comedogenic, too, so it won’t clog your pores. Aloe vera hydrates your skin, while sodium hyaluronate promotes moisture retention. The cream is also formulated with green tea leaf extract, which is full of antioxidants, to soothe inflammation and fight free radicals.

Dew Point Jumbo

To buy: $20; versedskin.com.

To use the moisturizer, Versed recommends warming it in your hands first to help it absorb even better. Apply the moisturizer to your face and neck in the morning or at night after cleansing for hydrated, “bouncy” skin. Shoppers rave about the gel-cream, calling it refreshing, not greasy, and “hydrating but not sticky.” One customer even said that it’s the only moisturizer they’ll use, while another commented that it “works wonders.”  

Big Dew Energy Dew Point Jumbo Headband

Versed

To buy: $35; versedskin.com.

If you shop the Dew Point Jumbo moisturizer today, you can also grab the brand’s influencer-loved, TikTok-famous headband. The terry cloth band is intended for keeping your hair off your face while you perform your skincare or beauty routine, but it’s cute enough that you could even wear it as an accessory. 

In the past, the Good Hair Day Headband has sold out in just minutes, so score yours along with the moisturizer while you can. You can snag the bundle for $35 today only, or shop the Dew Point Jumbo gel-cream alone for $20 starting today. 

