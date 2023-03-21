Shopping Versed’s Best-Selling Dew Point Moisturizer Sells Every 60 Seconds—and Now It Comes in an Even Bigger Size Snag it today and score the viral headband, too. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 21, 2023 10:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew It’s so annoying when you run out of a skincare product you love and have to wait for a new bottle to arrive (or run out to the store at the last minute). That’s why Versed just debuted Dew Point Jumbo, a larger size of its shopper-loved moisturizer that sells every 60 seconds, according to the brand. The new Dew Point Jumbo is double the size of the original (4 fl. oz. versus 2 fl. oz.), so it’ll last you twice as long. And for today only, you can bundle it with the viral Good Hair Day Headband. Versed’s best-selling Dew Point is a lightweight gel-cream that’s vegan and cruelty-free. It’s free from parabens, silicones, and sulfates, and it's non-comedogenic, too, so it won’t clog your pores. Aloe vera hydrates your skin, while sodium hyaluronate promotes moisture retention. The cream is also formulated with green tea leaf extract, which is full of antioxidants, to soothe inflammation and fight free radicals. To buy: $20; versedskin.com. To use the moisturizer, Versed recommends warming it in your hands first to help it absorb even better. Apply the moisturizer to your face and neck in the morning or at night after cleansing for hydrated, “bouncy” skin. Shoppers rave about the gel-cream, calling it refreshing, not greasy, and “hydrating but not sticky.” One customer even said that it’s the only moisturizer they’ll use, while another commented that it “works wonders.” Versed To buy: $35; versedskin.com. This $20 Hydrating Serum Made My Flaky Winter Skin a Thing of the Past If you shop the Dew Point Jumbo moisturizer today, you can also grab the brand’s influencer-loved, TikTok-famous headband. The terry cloth band is intended for keeping your hair off your face while you perform your skincare or beauty routine, but it’s cute enough that you could even wear it as an accessory. In the past, the Good Hair Day Headband has sold out in just minutes, so score yours along with the moisturizer while you can. You can snag the bundle for $35 today only, or shop the Dew Point Jumbo gel-cream alone for $20 starting today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Belt Bag Is ‘the Perfect Size’ for Travel, According to Shoppers—and It’s Only $14 Seasonal Allergies? The Air Purifier That Provides a ‘Noticeable Difference Almost Immediately’ Is 52% Off Don't Wait! Lululemon Just Dropped New Colors in the Popular Everywhere Belt Bag, and One Already Sold Out