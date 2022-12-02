Shopping The Verilux HappyLight Is Helping Me Fight the Winter Blues—and It’s Still at Its Black Friday Low Price My bright mornings start with this nifty device. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 03:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon My body and mind feel the repercussions of the shorter days and longer nights that accompany the colder seasons. I wake up to start my day when it's still dark outside, and I don't stop until it's dark again. Even though I try to use my lunch break to walk my dogs and simultaneously get some much-needed sunlight and vitamin D, it's simply not enough, and I struggle to get through my seasonal depression. I learned about the benefits of light therapy as I tried to find ways to combat my funky moods. "Whole spectrum light has been used to relieve seasonal depression and increasingly is being used to help non-seasonal depression," psychiatrist Nigel Lester, M.D., explained to Real Simple. I received the Verilux HappyLight Luxe a couple of years ago as a Christmas gift from a friend who knew I had been eyeing it for months, and it's helped to brighten up my mornings. Amazon To buy: $63 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com. This best-selling light therapy lamp provides 10,000 lux of UV-free full spectrum light, four brightness levels, three color temperatures, and a five-minute increment programmable timer. I sit my HappyLight at my desk with the detachable stand and set a 30-minute timer as I journal and run through my to-do list in the morning, and it helps give me a small burst of energy that I need to start my day. I’ve Had Oily Hair All My Life, and This $15 Exfoliating Shampoo Is the Only Thing That’s Helped The Verilux lamp is only 2 pounds and .51 inches thick, making it easily portable for my holiday travels—I never have trouble finding room for it in my tote bag. Usually, this HappyLight model retails for $100, but right now, you can get it at Amazon at its Black Friday low price of $63 with the click-on-page coupon. Don’t sleep on this Cyber Week deal. Lift your mood and start your day off on the right foot with the Verilux HappyLight Luxe. More Must-Shop Deals This Internet-Loved Cookware Brand’s Mini Sauce Pan Is All I Use for Stress-Free Lunches for One This Gentle, Plant-Based Retinol Serum Is Giving Shoppers Over 60 ‘Startling’ Results This Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Mat Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say It Feels Like 'Standing on a Cloud' Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit