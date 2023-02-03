Vegamour’s New Hydration Line Is Everything You Needed for Your Dry Winter Hair

Midway through 2021, I started experiencing grief-related hair loss. After a family member’s passing, chunks of my mane started coming out in the shower and my hair brush. Quickly, I ordered Vegamour’s GRO Complete Kit—the whole shebang—desperate for a fix because it made me feel less confident and attractive, and less like myself. Celebrities and shoppers hailed Vegamour as the golden standard of hair loss, and I appreciated that hair loss was entering the cultural conversation as a normal (and, in this case, preventable) situation. Vegamour sells a bottle of its GRO serum every 22 seconds, and over the past few months, I’ve used the shampoo and conditioner almost exclusively.

So when Vegamour announced its latest line? I was immediately intrigued. Launched on February 3, the beloved hair care line dropped a collection of hydrating products meant to repair and quench dry, damaged hair.

This shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask set promises to revive hair with 15 times the hydration, with results lasting up to 72 hours after use without buildup or frizz (according to a three-day controlled consumer study conducted by the brand.)

The Hydr-8 collection is powered by Vegamour’s Karmatin, a vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone. The alternative bonds to hair without rinsing away, forms a defensive barrier to strengthen your hair, and deeply conditions to reduce frizz.

Since I just moved to the driest climate I’ve ever lived in, my hair has been suffering from parched air, so I was eager to test the Vegamour Hydr-8 line’s performance. Before the launch, the brand generously allowed me to test the shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. For one, I’ve always loved the polished elegance of Vegamour products in my shower. The shampoo and conditioner, available in an attractive dark pink, even have special twist caps that allow you to dispense the formula without taking off the entire top. I’m a little obsessed with them.

For hair products, I care most about the first-impression feel, and the sensorial experience of washing my hair, and this hydrating line was luxurious. My hair felt silky in a way it hadn’t since I…had straight hair. Post-wash, my locks were easy to detangle, much shinier, and definitely more hydrated. My personal favorite product is the Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask, which I’ve used twice per week since receiving.

I’m not surprised that Vegamour’s foray into hydration is just as phenomenal as its hair loss line, but I am delighted by its look, feel, and effectiveness. With Vegamour’s high-quality ingredients, penetrative formula, and beautifying properties, I’m unlikely to switch up my hair care routine any time soon.

