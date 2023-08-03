Put Down the Hot Tools—Vegamour's New Leave-In Conditioner Is My Go-To for Frizz-Free, Air-Dried Hair Days

The editor-approved brand focuses on gentle, vegan ingredients.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Summer is a very challenging season for me. First, I've pretty much diagnosed myself with severe heat intolerance. Second, my hair can't make sense of the balmy weather, and no amount of heat styling can tame my curls once the 70-plus percent humidity hits them. I'm no stranger to frizz, so when a product promises to deliver sleek strands, I instantly perk up and pay close attention.

Case in point: Vegamour's Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner, which launched a month and a half ago. The hair wellness brand touts that this multitasking elixir can hydrate, diminish frizz, detangle, and even protect against heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And I'm happy to report that after over a month of testing, this formula truly delivers—without weighing down my fine hair.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour

The product’s star is karmatin, Vegamour's exclusive vegan alternative to animal-derived keratin, an ingredient that helps fortify strands and repair the look of damage but can't bond to hair follicles without a specific keratin treatment, according to the brand. On the other hand, karmatin can fuse to the hair instantly because it's carefully broken down and encapsulated with lipid vesicles that form a seal around your tresses, leaving a "glass-like," silky finish. So it's understandable why our editors approve of the label.

It also includes mushroom extract to guard against humidity and heat and a special amino acid blend for softness and moisture. This leave-in conditioner has been my go-to since the brand sent it to me as a sample ahead of the launch, whether I air dry, blow dry, or straighten my hair. While the formula is creamy, the nozzle carefully mists an ultrafine dose with every spritz. I focus it on my ends and mid-length, but since I've recently noticed a good amount of baby hairs also filling in, I'll add a couple of quick sprays close to my scalp. 

While you can use the leave-in conditioner as the perfect base for your blowout, I mostly rely on it to tame my strands so I can air-dry them. Since I can wear my hair naturally, I've significantly cut down on my use of hot tools this summer.

If you're dealing with frizzy, damaged hair, the new Vegamour Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner can help save the day—no heat styling required.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Boll & Branch Sheets Sale Tout
I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt
Merit Bronze Balm in Clay Tout
Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe
compostable-wine-glasses-clever-items
Compostable Wine Glasses—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Related Articles
MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Treasures Set Tout
My Hairstylist Sister and I Credit Our Silky-Smooth Locks to These Three Products, and They’re on Sale
how-to-trea-straw-hair-GettyImages-655413646
Here’s Why Your Hair Feels Like Straw—and Some Ways to Treat It
Jupiter, Head and Shoulders, Nizoral Anti Dandruff Shampoo on a yellow background.
The 9 Best Dandruff Shampoos of 2023
The Best Leave-In Conditioners
The 12 Best Leave-In Conditioners of 2023
John Frieda Curl Spray Review Tout
I Have Curly Hair, and This $8 Drugstore Find Is My Secret Weapon for Refreshing Day-Old Curls
olaplex no. 5 conditioner
The 10 Best Conditioners of 2023 for Every Hair Type
Four of the Best Conditioners for Curly Hair on a wavy background.
The 12 Best Conditioners for Curly Hair of 2023
types-of-hair-damage-GettyImages-1340044050
There Are 4 Types of Hair Damage—Here’s How to Treat Each of Them
Best Shampoos for Dry Hair of 2023
The 10 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair of 2023
woman washing hair
Adding Olaplex to My Routine Completely Revived My Color-Treated Hair
One of the best hair-thickening Shampoos, Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo, shown three times on a wavy green background.
The 10 Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos of 2023
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022
The 16 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2023 for Every Hair Type
Best Deep Conditioners
The 10 Best Deep Conditioners of 2023
beauty-award-winners-for-2023-realsimple-740-V1
Check Out the Real Simple Beauty Award Winners for 2023
apple-cider-vinegar-hair
Here's Why You Should Cleanse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar
brittle-hair-GettyImages-1369176338
5 Ways to Fix Brittle Hair That Keeps Snapping Off