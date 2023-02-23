Variegated House Plants Are Trending—Here's How to Get the Colorful Look

By Amanda Lauren
Published on February 23, 2023
Plants—they’re not just green anymore! Variegated houseplants are trending right now for a very good reason. More than just a common way to enhance a room's decor or bring a touch of nature indoors, variegated house plants have multiple colors, making them more interesting than the average green houseplant. 


From Hilton Carter’s Instagram feed to #variegatedplants having 33.3+ million views on TikTok—plants with veined and variegated leaves aren’t going away any time soon. Have you been thinking about getting a few for yourself? Here are some variegated house plants the experts suggest, along with some helpful hints on how to grow and maintain them. 

Polka Dot Begonia

Love polka dot dresses or shoes? You’ll love polka dot plants just as much. According to Amy Hovis, co-owner of Barton Springs Nursery, “Begonia maculata variegata (polka dot begonia) looks like a regular begonia but with actual polka dots.” 

Plant them in a polka dot pot or planter and you’re sure to see the fun grow. Best of all, these plants are easy to take care of. “They need low light or dappled light, good drainage, and water about once a week—a good soak of their pot," says Hovis.

So, if you live in a cold climate, or perhaps your home isn’t gifted with abundant natural sunlight, these plants with personality could be an excellent choice for you. 

Picasso Peace Lily

Spathiphyllum Picasso or Picasso peace lilies are simply gorgeous. With green and white leaves, these plants look just like famous works of art. But unfortunately, they can be almost as pricy. They also aren't easy to find, but when you do find one, know it won’t be in the clearance section of your local nursery.  

To maintain this plant, Sara Bendrick, professional landscape contractor and national spokesperson for STIHL tells me, “Keep the soil moist." Water this plant regularly, but don't let it get soggy.

She also suggests using bright indirect light for faster growth, but Spathiphyllum Picasso can generally tolerate low light. 

Marble Queen

Another plant that Bendrick recommends is the Epipremnum aureum 'Marble Queen,' calling it one of the easiest and most common house plants. “Adding a variegated variety to the home adds a touch of elegance and the cream/white variations complement many white and bright homes.”

So if your home has a monochromatic or even a farmhouse look, marble queens will likely complement your decor.  

Bendrick tells me bright light is best for this plant, but that direct sunlight should be avoided. “Direct light can burn it if in hot climates, especially the white leaves.”

Monstera Albo

Bendick loves monstera albo because it has beautiful white leaves. Rare and expensive, it's important to understand that these plants also require a bit of maintenance. “Monstera albo prefers moist but well-drained soil. You should let the soil dry between waterings because it is susceptible to root rot.”

Monstera albo also grows best in warm climates between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and it does best in bright, indirect sunlight. “Provide a climbing structure like a moss pole to give a substrate to grow on," Bendick says.

