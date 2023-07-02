Amazon Shoppers Love These Lightweight Linen Pants—and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

“These pants are perfect for summer. They’re lightweight, flowy, and keep you cool.”

July 2, 2023

The summer is the official season for easy, lightweight styles that can make you feel pulled together without wearing too many layers. Simple dresses, comfy shorts, and linen pants are just a few of the pieces you’re likely to reach for again and again—and if you’re looking for another pair of comfy summer pants, don’t miss this style that’s quietly on sale for under $35 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. 

The Vansha palazzo pants are made from 80 percent cotton and 20 percent linen, and the nature of the fabric is that it lightly wrinkles, which gives it an even more relaxed look. You can choose 17 colors including from neutral shades like beige, white, and black, or you can opt to order a pair in light pink, blue, or even purple in sizes S to XXL. And shoppers have awarded the comfy pants with an impressive 1,100 five-star ratings.

Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Wide Leg Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $50); amazon.com.

“These pants are super amazing. The fabric is breathable and light, and the wide waistband is very comfortable,” wrote a five-star reviewer who pointed out that the white pants are lined and not see-through. “I love these wide leg linen pants for hot weather. They provide protection from the sun but still keep you comfortable,” added another shopper.

Although the pants have a casual vibe, they do have a few stylish features that are worth pointing out. The waistband is high-waisted with smocking, so you can easily pull the pants on without having to hassle with buttons or drawstrings. Plus, they have a wide-leg fit to make them even breezier. And they’re machine washable, but the brand suggests avoiding the dryer to prevent unwanted shrinking.

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Wide Leg Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $50); amazon.com.

“These pants are perfect for summer. They’re lightweight, flowy, and keep you cool,” shared a reviewer who said the pants “looked perfect” over a bathing suit.

Whether you have a beach trip on the horizon or you’re simply looking for more garments to keep you cool, add a pair of lightweight Vansha pants to your summer wardrobe while they’re on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for just $31. 

