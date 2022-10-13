All bras are not created equal, and the process of shopping for a new bra can seem like a high-wire act in the modern world. With a dizzying array of styles and sizes on the market, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Measuring your current bra size is a fundamental step when purchasing new undergarments, but it’s one that’s difficult to get right—and we all know that finding a bra that fits and is comfortable and supportive is frustrating to say the least.

For ideal, all-day comfort, wireless styles take the cake, and over 28,000 Amazon shoppers are in agreement that the Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Bra is a quality pick worth considering. Reviewers have discovered a striking balance of practicality and softness without being overly bulky. The style was particularly appealing since it is available in sizes 36C to 42H and in 27 colors, as well as popular multi-packs. The Full Figure bra was designed with a unique four-way stretch fabric that works to smooth and shape along the back and sides, plus a banded frame to offer additional support.

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $46); amazon.com.

Even skeptical shoppers have changed their tune—one customer confessed, “once I wore them, I knew I would be ordering more.” The secure fit gave them confidence, and they appreciated the all-day comfort, no matter where their day took them. “I’ve never loved a bra more in my life,” they added. The Vanity Fair wireless bra is also machine-washable, but they recommend air drying it for longevity.

A second shopper was thrilled by the wireless bra’s sturdy sides, echoing, “they come up high and provide excellent coverage.” They also found that the adjustable straps and color availability checked “all the boxes” for what they were looking for in an everyday bra. One more reviewer felt as if they “won the lotto” after discovering the Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Bra for themselves. It was their first time buying a bra online. The bra is so comfortable, they forget they’re even wearing it.

If you’re looking to buy a new, casual bra with equal support and ease for everyday wear, Vanity Fair may have the solution that you’ve been looking for. The Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Bra has been able to win over even the most doubtful customers. You can grab it on sale at Amazon starting at just $21.