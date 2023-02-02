This Retro-Inspired Whipped Cream Sunscreen Always Sells Out—but It’s Finally Back in Stock

Like dessert for your skin.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Published on February 2, 2023

Classic Whip SPF 30
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Vacation’s whipped sunscreen, packaged in a retro whipped cream canister, has captivated the Internet, selling out repeatedly as a result. It has delighted Real Simple editors, sold in novelty gift stores, and garnered a waitlist with more than 1,000 shoppers eager for its restock dropping on February 2.

Sunscreen should be a part of every person’s skin routine, so Vacation tried to make the application process more fun. Part of the brand’s popularity? The Classic Whip SPF 30 has the exact feel and imitation of a literal whipped cream can—just don’t accidentally throw the sunscreen in the fridge. SPF protection doesn’t taste quite as good on hot chocolate. This mousse sunscreen mimics the look, sensation, and even the “whoosh” sound you expect from the true thing. And yes, it dispenses via a tilt valve tip.

Classic Whip SPF 30

Vacation

To buy: $22; vacation.inc and ulta.com.

The aesthetic is undoubtedly iconic, collecting reviews with millions of views on TikTok. It was developed in conjunction with food industry experts to replicate what you’d pick up in the grocery store. The experience on your skin feels luxurious and the texture adds a bit of pizazz and self-care to your health routine.

Better yet, the brand brags that even its Classic Whip SPF 30 contains its signature award-winning scent—a delicious-smelling combination of coconut, banana, pineapple, orange, and blossom. It’s crafted to summon poolside nostalgia, and it sure works.

Fundamentally, when you’re shopping for sunscreen, you need a hard-working formula. Vacation delivers on this with a vegan blend that’s free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, PEG, and parabens. In accordance with the brand’s ethos, it’s also reef-friendly. Even its propellant is eco-friendly.

Shopping writer Wendy Vazquez said in her glowing review, “Packed with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, and banana extract, the water-resistant sunscreen leaves my skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, never greasy.” 

So that you can enjoy the poolside and beachside summers the brand evokes, the sunscreen itself is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, allowing you to swim and sweat without fear. It applies transparently, so you won’t have an awkward white cast on your skin either.

Hailed as “dessert for your skin,” join thousands of shoppers in delighting in the lighter-than-air feel of Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF 30. But act fast! Restocks never last for long.

