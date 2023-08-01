All of Vacation’s Viral Sunscreens Are 35% Off at Ulta, and These Stellar Formulas Are Sure to Sell Out Fast

When it comes to sun protection, there's no such thing as too much. Although applying sunscreen daily can seem like a tedious chore, there are at least some exciting brands like Vacation to help make suncare fun. Through innovative formulas like its Classic Whip Sunscreen Mousse and retro-inspired Baby Oil, Vacation has stayed true to its mission to create "leisure-enhancing" SPF solutions that you'll actually want to put on with help from Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale and perfumers Carlos Huber and Rodrigo Flores-Roux.

If you haven't had the chance to try any of its sunscreens, then now's your chance. You can save 35 percent on Vacation's entire lineup at Ulta through August 19. Considering the brand's products frequently sell out, I wouldn't wait too long. I’m a big fan of the brand’s products, so to save you from any decision paralysis, I handpicked six top-notch options I’ve previously added to my own carts.

Keep scrolling to invoke some '80s beach scene nostalgia, and check out my favorite formulas.

Super Spritz Face Mist

The new Super Spriz Face Mist is a do-it-all formula that I take with me everywhere. It's the perfect sunscreen to spritz over my makeup and for quick touch-ups while also blocking out environmental stressors and blue light. Moreover, I like that it contains skin-friendly ingredients like bisabolol, aloe, caffeine, green tea, vitamin E, and shea oil inside.

Classic Whip Sunscreen Mousse

Possibly the most enjoyable way to apply sunscreen is with this lightweight mousse. It smells like a vacation in a bottle and I find it quickly smooths onto my skin. The coconut and sheal oils keep my problematic skin soft and hydrated, while aloe vera and vitamin E create a soothing effect.

Classic Spray Sunscreen

For a classic, all-over sunscreen, you can't go wrong with Vacation's Classic Spray. I go for SPF 50, but there's also an SPF 30 option that feels just as delightful and refreshing on the skin. The continuous spray technology means you don't have to fiddle with it to apply an even layer, either.

Classic Lotion Sunscreen

The classic lotion is my go-to for a no-fuss, everyday sunscreen. The cream has a slight peachy tint that goes on my skin clear. Along with the brand's proprietary concoction of coconut oil, vitamin E, banana extract, and aloe vera, this lotion also includes niacinamide to lock in hydration.

Baby Oil

This formula takes me back to the days when my sister would rub baby oil all over and lay out in the sun for a flawless tan—except this baby oil is backed by SPF 30, so it's already a much safer option. It's also loaded with actives like rose, jasmine, calendula, chamomile, jojoba oil, and bisabolol.

Chardonnay Oil Sunscreen

Speaking of soothing, sun-safe oils, the Chardonnay Oil Sunscreen delivers a non-greasy glow thanks to the blend of chardonnay grape seed, jojoba, marula, and passionfruit seed oils along with vitamin E and bisabolol. It's a must-have for my high-waisted shorts or mini-skirt days. No ashy legs here.

